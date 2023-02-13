Printed Batteries Global Market 2022: Sector to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 47.07%

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Printed Batteries Market

Global Printed Batteries Market
Global Printed Batteries Market

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Batteries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global printed batteries market size reached US$ 132.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,338.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.07% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Blue Spark Technologies Inc.

  • BrightVolt Solid State Batteries

  • Cymbet Corporation

  • Enfucell Oy

  • FLEXEL LLC

  • Imprint Energy Inc.

  • NEC Corporation

  • Planar Energy Devices Inc.

  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

  • Xymox Technologies Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Printed electronics is an umbrella term used for electronic devices created by printing on a variety of substrates. Printed batteries are one of the critical parts of printed electronics and use various active materials from solution-based inks. These inks are deposited under a substrate using suitable printing techniques, such as stencil, screen, dispenser and spray printing, and dip or blade coating.

Nowadays, a wide variety of printed batteries are available in the market, such as disposable and rechargeable batteries. Some of the commonly used anode and cathode materials utilized in printed batteries include Lithium titanate (LTO) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP).

Printed batteries serve as an excellent alternative to conventional batteries due to their cost-effectiveness, compact structure, flexibility and portability. On account of these properties, they are used in several applications, such as radio-frequency sensing, cosmetic and medicinal patches, greeting cards sensor, data logging systems, interactive packaging and other consumer electronics products.

The associated advantages, along with their increasing and diversified applications, represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Besides this, printed batteries are sustainable and environment-friendly, which can dramatically reduce material waste and enable faster production due to the less complicated fabrication procedures.

With the advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless sensor technologies, there has been rapid adoption of these batteries, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the leading electronics companies are developing printed cells using 3D printing technologies that are compatible with smart devices and exhibit minimal volumetric expansion, high rate capability, stability and security. This is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global printed batteries market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global printed batteries market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage range?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global printed batteries market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

145

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$132.3 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$1338.7 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

47.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Printed Batteries Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Voltage Range
6.1 Below 1.5 V
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Between 1.5 V to 3 V
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Above 3V
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Rechargeable
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Rechargeable
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Consumer Electronics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Energy Harvesting
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Medical Devices
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Smart Packaging
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Smart Cards
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Wearable Technology
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onaeii-batteries?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

    It may be smart of investors to invest a part of their money in undervalued stocks that pay rich dividends like TC Energy and BNS stock. The post 2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: Everyone Else Has Forgotten About This 1 Passive-Income Stock

    Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is a magnificent REIT for long-term TFSA investors to consider buying for 2023. The post TFSA Investors: Everyone Else Has Forgotten About This 1 Passive-Income Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 5 Things to Know About BCE Stock in February 2023

    Should you buy BCE stock now? The post 5 Things to Know About BCE Stock in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • 3 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These tech stocks were at all-time highs, yet are now near 52-week lows. But I would still buy them ahead of a bull market. The post 3 Tech Stocks I’d Buy Before the Next Bull Market appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

    With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia will face stiffer competition from its OPEC+ partner, Russia, for market share in the world’s top crude oil importer

  • This Growth Stock Just Bounced 42% in January

    This growth stock climbed 42% in January alone, and it keeps coming. But should you take your cash and run or hold out for more? The post This Growth Stock Just Bounced 42% in January appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 4 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023

    Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is one incredibly cheap Canadian stock to consider in 2023. The post 4 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 5 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in February 2023

    Five Canadian stocks, all steady performers, are ideal investment options for beginners this month. The post 5 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here's what needs to happen for one of Wall Street's biggest bears to flip bullish and be won over by the stock market

    Michael Hartnett has been stubbornly bearish for the past year. But he's willing to entertain bull arguments if these things happen.

  • 5 Real Ways to Get $500/Month in Passive Income

    Dividends from stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) can give you passive income. The post 5 Real Ways to Get $500/Month in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Top Mining Stocks in Canada to Buy in February 2023

    Three Canadian mining stocks are attractive prospects for growth investors in February 2023. The post 3 Top Mining Stocks in Canada to Buy in February 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • China's CNPC set to seal mega Qatari LNG deal - sources

    China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter's massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said. If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world's no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: GOBankingRates' Best CD Accounts of...

  • Exclusive-Airbus roiled by poor start to 2023 as industrial pressure grows

    The boss of European planemaker Airbus has read the riot act to executives about disappointing deliveries in January and warned them that in 2023 Airbus cannot deliver fewer jets than its now-abandoned target for 2022, industry sources said. Until now, Airbus has blamed mounting delays on suppliers led by engine makers. Angered by the abrupt emergence of the last set of delays in late 2022, which derailed 2022 delivery targets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told managers last month's 33% drop in deliveries to 20 jets was another "wake-up call", they said.

  • Stock market news today: Stock futures mixed after S&P 500 has worst week of 2023

    U.S. stock futures flickered early Monday as Wall Street reeled from its worst week of the year so far and an upcoming inflation reading kept investors on their toes.

  • Investors see Hong Kong property stocks, funds as reopening trades

    As global investors look for ways to profit from China's reopening from pandemic controls, the beaten-down shares of Hong Kong's property firms and real estate funds have become popular vehicles for riding an expected economic recovery. While China's dropping of its stringent zero-COVID policy late in 2022 has lifted travel and tourism stocks across Asia, investors say Hong Kong's property sector has special appeal as the mainland and local economies improve, tourists return to the city and, sometime this year, U.S. interest rates peak. Investors see value in property companies regardless of whether their assets are in mainland China or Hong Kong, which reopened at about the same time.

  • Gas-hydrogen blending test for German home heating nears 30% target

    A German project aimed at boosting clean energy for home heating expects to hit a key milestone of 30% "green" energy blended with natural gas heating some households south-west of the country within weeks, the company behind the project said. The project by Netze BW is the first of its kind in Germany to supply the blended gases to households and the test site in the south-west town of Oehringen which the firm hopes could serve as a blueprint for the rest of the country. Under efforts to move away from fossil fuels and reduce carbon emssions, Germany is seeking to produce "green" hydrogen which is extracted using wind and solar power via electrolysis.

  • Donkin coal mine added to list of mandatory participants in N.S. carbon pricing program

    The Donkin coal mine is now subject to Nova Scotia's carbon pricing system for large emitters. A government order in council signed this week made the Kameron Coal-owned mine, which resumed operations in September, the third company in the province that must participate in Nova Scotia's output-based pricing system. "This is designed to hold large emitters accountable," Environment Minister Tim Halman said in an interview Friday. "I was clear with Nova Scotians months ago that I believe Donkin sh

  • When the ‘idiot heir’ brings down the entire empire: Corporate royalty may keep the bloodline strong, but it can pose a real threat to the rest of us

    Gen Z may be obsessed with nepo babies in Hollywood, but they should really be focused on Silicon Valley.