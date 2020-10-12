Print yourself reminders straight from your phone with this cute device

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve ever wished that you could directly print the notes you take on your phone, you’re not alone. From grocery lists to work to-dos to simple little reminders, there is just something special about being able to hold a note in your hand instead of staring at it on a screen.

If you understand what I mean, then it may be time to bring home a Memobird. This pint-size printer lets you wirelessly print your musings and notes straight from your smartphone onto paper. Plus, since it’s so tiny, it’s instantly portable.

While you may associate a printer with constantly dwindling ink and last minute runs to the office supply store, that’s in the past with this device. Memobirds are thermal printers, meaning they use heat to print your notes.

And this little machine isn’t just for printing notes and lists. It can also print stickers, emojis, pictures and even your own handwriting.

One customer says, “I’ve been writing notes for everything since it’s shown up. I’ve even managed to use the sticker paper as mailing address labels for all my holiday cards this year. The best part? No ink refills!”

While there aren’t a multitude of font sizes and patterns for users to choose from, if you love using Post-It notes or are constantly tearing sheets of paper out of your notebooks, then a Memobird might be the upgrade you need.

