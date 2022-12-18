Print out and complete: the Observer giant Christmas crossword

Clues across

1 Joker, one way or another? (4)

3 Delivery company vehicle saves energy going away from the sea (8)

8 Player is dishonest, engaging commercial staff (6,3)

14 French chap meeting wife is to freshen up (5)

15 In Paris, she hosts celebrity queen, one putting on coat (9)

16 Artist in summer time, you said, tucking into booze (7)

17 Heart of German city Cologne after vacation (7)

18 Initially, Miranda goes off westward in The Tempest (5)

19 Tests bound to ensnare compilers where work’s hard (9)

20 One of the 52 in 46 across appearing with dearer attire perhaps (1,9,2,1,4,4)

23 Knowing American goods will contain new packaging for edibles (9)

24 Equally prominent performer cut apple (2-4)

25 Chicken for Noel? (6)

29/43A/34 Admiring comment about biography in film (3,1,9,4)

30 Religious sacrifice requires killing without hesitation (8)

33 Cross about job’s entrance requirements? (9)

35 Rogue isn’t repeatedly admitting constant feelings (9)

37 Pop article in paper abroad (8)

38 Fruit’s off-putting when picked up (4)

40 Appropriate, extremely eventful change in America (6)

41 One pulling a sleigh who may be in 13 (6)

43 See 29

46 Sad view of crystal meth’s elaborated in song with 54s and 60s (6,4,2,9)

50 Soaking up six-pack, relative’s back with mixed gin (9)

52 Hens, say, again crossing thoroughfare (5)

53 Month with work for sea-dweller (7)

55 Decent avocado wraps in Brazilian bread (7)

56 Signing up in Eton, heartless and very rich (9)

57 Cast out outcast, mostly accepting times to retreat (5)

58 What you might get after a blowout? (5,4)

59 Act involves running bath in final resting place (8)

60 Heading for defeat with spirit, one gets beaten (4)

Clues down

1 American writer, one dealing with the turkey (6)

2 Calls for one of the 46 across 39 (5)

4 30 without flaws has arrived, for example (7,7)

5 Broadcasts passages including Mahler’s First (9)

6 Poet’s soon wearied, oddly lacking desire (7)

7 Male with kind maiden helps one of the 46 across 39 (9)

8 One of the 46 across 39 in the ground (5)

9 Follow Hollywood actor with Latin poem that’s poor (8)

10 Tore off, touring as this circles the globe (7)

11 Exposed husband breaking car’s instruments (5,6)

12 Rising Twitter chief’s entertaining joke in nine parts (7)

13 Satisfy guards with an on-stage show (4,4)

20 Gather service ace takes the lead (5)

21 Recalling initially dire noise in panto (7)

22 Yuletide visitors are able to catch one entertainer (8)

24 Cold, high ground in cold weather (5)

26 Chicken cages with no opening? That was a mistake (4)

27 In abandoning self-control, one follows a teacher (8)

28 Keep mum in dungeon with tool she fashioned (4,4,6)

31 City street, say, developing transport (7)

32 Player concerned with periodical regressing (5)

34 See 29 across

36 Amazing actress with neat Yuletide scheme (6,5)

39 Contemptible people hiding female’s talents (5)

42 Edward, with clothing on, getting whacked (9)

43 Eloquent person in spat about rival of G Rhodes (9)

44 Hostile feelings from me in rough matches (8)

45 Victor is with soldiers during day off for counselling (8)

46 Hints about knight’s dreamlike states (7)

47 Poetry unfinished by great designer (7)

48 Accountant eating old bread: a bit of a bloomer (7)

49 Refuge unknown in a shantytown (6)

51 I’m amazed Steve’s wrapping one of the 46 across 39 (5)

54 Platform surrounding piano for musician (5)