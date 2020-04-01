How to print from a Chromebook

Chromebooks are lightweight and highly-portable laptops. They’re ideal for browsing the web and working online, but chances are that you will need to print documents from your Chromebook once in a while. Setting up your printer to work with your Chromebook is quick and easy, and will ensure that you can print anything in a few clicks.

Let’s go over your different options for printing from your Chromebook, including setting up a Wi-Fi connection to your printer, and using a USB cable.

Set up your printer with Wi-Fi

The easiest way to set up your printer on your Chromebook is through WiFi, or through a wired network. Begin by making sure your printer is turned on and connected to your network. You can follow the guide on your printer manufacturer’s webpage for more information. If your printer doesn’t work via WiFi or a network, you can skip to the next step, and set it up via USB instead.

Step 1: To begin, confirm that your Chromebook is logged into the same WiFi network as your Printer. You can do this by clicking the time in the bottom right corner of the screen. After that, click the settings gear.

Step 2: Next, click where it says Advanced on the bar at the left of the screen. You’ll then want to click Printing, followed by Printers.

Step 3: Third up, you’ll want to click the Add Printer button. You should see your printer in the list, and when finished, click Add.

If the above methods do not work, you can add your printer manually. The steps to get to the menus are the same as above, but you’ll have to have a lot of technical information handy and manually enter it in. That includes the printer’s IP address and protocol. For most printers, the supported connection protocol is IPP. You’ll also need to select ipp/print. When finished, click Add.

Set up your printer with a USB Cable

If your printer is older and doesn’t support Wi-Fi connections, you can try to set up your printer via a USB Cable. This method is not always guaranteed to work, depending on the age of your printer.

Step 1: To start, you’ll want to plug your printer in via a USB cable. You’ll also want to make sure it’s turned on and functioning.

Step 2: Once plugged in, you navigate to the Printer settings page. Click the time in the bottom right corner of the screen on your Chromebook. After that, click the settings gear. Click where it says Advanced on the bar at the left of the screen. You’ll then want to click Printing, followed by Printers.

Step 3: Once you get to the printer settings page, you should see your printer appear in the list. You’ll want to click it and press Save. This will automatically add and save your printer across Chrome OS and in your Chromebook, even if you disconnect the printer from your device.

How to Print on a Chromebook

Okay, now your Chromebook has recognized the printer and is ready to go, we can actually print. Here’s how you can print on a Chromebook.

Step 1: Head over to the page that you want to print out. Once there, press the Ctrl and P keys at the same time to open up the printer window.

Step 2: The printer window should appear on top of your screen. Look for the first section marked Destination. This will show you where the page is going. Chrome may automatically recognize your printer, but it’s smart to double-check this. Select See more in this section, which will open up a list of printers. You’ll want to click your printer, and choose it.

Step 3: Once done, you can verify all the other printing settings are correct. That is the number of pages, copies, layout, or color. You always can click More Settings to change the paper size, pages per sheet, margins, or scale. There’s even an option there too to print two-sided, if your printer supports it. When you’re happy with all these settings, click Print and your printer will print out your document!