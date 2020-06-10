Pringles and Wendy’s Have Partnered to Create New Baconator Chips

Photo credit: Pringles

UPDATED: June 10, 2020 at 3:08 p.m.

We didn’t have to wait long to find out that Pringles and Wendy’s really have come together to unveil Baconator-flavored chips. The limited-edition treat will remind you of your fast-food order.

The goal with the chips was to get the Baconator – which is made up of a half-pound of beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo – into a single chip. Pringles even suggests piling some chips on a real Baconator or even dipping them in a Frosty to get that sweet and salty taste. Yes to all of this!

“The Pringles brand delivers insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both delicious and convenient,” Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, said in a press release. “With such a strong fanbase, we knew we had to nail that fresh, never-frozen Wendy’s flavor perfectly.”

Pringles Baconator will be available for a limited time nationwide beginning in June 2020, a Pringles rep confirmed to Best Products. Just check the snack aisle at your local grocery and get to eating!

Each can of these Pringles comes with a code on the seal that can be used to get a free Wendy’s Baconator, Son of Baconator, or Breakfast Baconator with purchase when you order through the Wendy’s app. How did they know we would be craving a trip to the drive-thru?



ORIGINAL POST: June 8, 2020 at 11:41 a.m.

When two major brands come together, the outcome has to be pure magic, right? We haven’t even tasted Pringles’ collaboration with Wendy’s yet, but we’re already prepared to stock up on many, many tubes. Say hello to the new Pringles Wendy’s Baconator chips!

A regular Baconator from Wendy’s consists of a half-pound of beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo. So how do you cram all of those elements into a single chip? Well, that’s a question for Pringles, but we’re excited to see if they’ve successfully done it.

It appears that there is only one picture of the new limited-edition Pringles Wendy’s Baconator chips. Instagram account @ryanblashka found them at Festival Foods, a grocery store that operates throughout Wisconsin. Many brands test out products in select markets before a wider rollout, so let’s hope that’s what’s happening here and we’ll be able to find them in no time.

Since there are a lot of ingredients in a Baconator, it’ll be interesting to see which flavors the chips taste most like. Will they have a strong bacon flavor? Or maybe there’s more of a taste of American cheese? Or maybe it’ll be a balanced combination of all of them? We’re so ready to find out, and fast, because they’re only available for a limited time.

