Do Principal Financial Group's (NASDAQ:PFG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Principal Financial Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Principal Financial Group has grown EPS by 58% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Principal Financial Group's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Principal Financial Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 32%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Principal Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$18b company like Principal Financial Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$68m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Principal Financial Group To Your Watchlist?

Principal Financial Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Principal Financial Group very closely. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Principal Financial Group.

