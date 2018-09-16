Princeton used quick start, rolls over Butler 50-7

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- John Lovett connected with Jesper Horsted for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Charlie Volker had two touchdown runs, all in the first half, and Princeton opened its 150th season with a 50-7 win over Butler on Saturday night.

Lovett and Horsted hooked up for a 63-yard touchdown pass on the second snap of the game to start the fireworks. Lovett had scoring runs of 21 and 4 yards to help the Tigers open a 24-0 lead. He then found Horsted for a 15-yard score before Volker scored on 2- and 19-yard yards runs for a 44-7 halftime lead.

Princeton scored on seven of eight drives in the first half, piling up 370 yards. Butler had more than 200 yards but two turnovers.

The Tigers finished with 540 total yards. Volker's two touchdowns gave him 21 as he became the 10th player in school history with at least 20 rushing TDS, and with 162 yards finished one shy of his career best. Lovett threw for 177 yards and Horsted, who set school records last season with 92 catches and 14 TDs, had seven catches for 140.

The Bulldogs (2-1), who were off to their best start since 2009, had 259 yards

Butler hosted Princeton last year for a men's basketball game and won 85-75.

Princeton has won four straight season openers for the first time since 1964-67.