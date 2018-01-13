Princeton sinks 15 from long range to beat Columbia 72-56

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) -- Devin Cannady scored 17 points with 6-of-12 shooting to lead Princeton past Columbia for a 72-56 win Friday night.

Sebastian Much added 13 points and Jerome Desrosiers had 12 for Princeton (8-8, 1-1 Ivy), which scored the game's first eight points and never trailed. Cannady, Much and Desrosiers combined for 11 of the Tigers' 15 buckets from 3-point range.

Leading by 18 at the break, Princeton opened the second half with an 11-2 run capped with Will Gladson's 3-pointer to take its largest lead of the game, 52-25, with 17 minutes still to play.

Columbia (3-11, 0-1) was led by Mike Smith's 14 points and got 13 points from Quinton Adlesh.

Cannady's four 3-pointers gave him 50 for the season, making him the seventh Tiger in program history to sink at least 50 from long range in three separate season.