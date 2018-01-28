Princeton rolls to big halftime lead, cruises to 86-50 win

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) -- Jerome Desrosiers scored 14 points, Devin Cannady 12 and Myles Stephens 10 - all but eight of those 36 points coming in the first half when the game was decided - and Princeton rolled past Rowan 86-50 on Sunday.

Richmond Aririguzoh added a game-high eight rebounds to go with eight points and two blocks for the Tigers (10-8), who have won three straight and five of their last six. The Tigers shot 48 percent and made 11 of 27 from the arc, with Cannady leading the way with three treys.

Ramon Wright had 17 points for the Division-III Profs, who played the game as an exhibition. Each team saw 15 players get minutes.

Sebastian Much had two 3-pointers and Amir Bell, Devin Cannady and Stephens one apiece when Princeton took off to a 15-2 lead in the first four minutes on the way to a 44-19 halftime bulge.