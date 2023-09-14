Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Evoke Old Hollywood Glamour on the Red Carpet

Red-carpet royalty has officially crossed paths with British royalty.

Today, royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie made a stunning appearance at an event in London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the duo showed off two extremely elegant looks.

Beatrice, accompanied by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a black midi dress emblazoned with a sunny yellow floral pattern all over. The dress featured a twisted detail at the center of the bodice, a mid-length cape, long sleeves, and a full pleated skirt. She styled the look with matching black gloves, glossy slingback stiletto pumps, diamond chandelier earrings, and a bright red lip. Meanwhile, Mozzi struck out on his own with a white tuxedo jacket, a black bowtie, and black slacks.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

As for the younger of the royal siblings, Eugenie looked graceful in a shimmering emerald green sheath gown, which featured a high neckline, billowing mid-length sleeves, and a draping detail at the waist. She finished off her look with bedazzled silver pumps, diamond chandelier earrings, and a few sparkling rings.

Yui Mok - PA Images - Getty Images

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child in June. The princess announced the happy news with an Instagram post of the little one sleeping in a blue-and-white knit cap.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she wrote in the caption. Ernest’s middle name is a nod to Eugenie’s and Brooksbank’s grandparents, the princess noted. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.”

