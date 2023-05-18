Princess of Wales's parents' party business saved as buyer found

Carole Middleton with executives from Saker ShopRite in one of their US stores - Party Pieces

Carole and Michael Middleton’s party goods business has been sold after going into administration.

Party Pieces, which was founded in 1987 by the Princess of Wales’s parents, was bought by a company that sells teddy-bear making kits.

The 12 staff at the Berkshire-based firm were told on Thursday about the buyout, which comes after months of speculation about the company’s future.

Party Pieces Holdings, the parent company of the firm that once employed the Princess, had racked up a deficit of £1.35 million and the Middletons failed to find new investors or a buyer willing to take on the company with the entirety of the debt.

Instead, the firm was bought by Teddy Tastic Bear, one of several businesses owned by entrepreneur James Sinclair, through a device known as a pre-pack administration.

The consultancy Interpath Advisory, which was hired by the Middletons earlier this year to help find a buyer, said two of its staff were appointed as administrators on Thursday morning and the sale was formalised about 10 minutes later.

Under a pre-pack administration, a prospective buyer agrees to buy an insolvent company provided it goes into administration first. This enables the buyer to come to an arrangement with creditors, who may receive less than they are owed, without the company having to be liquidated.

The administrators, Will Wright and Chris Pole of Interpath Advisory, must send a report to Companies House within eight weeks that will detail the company’s debts at the time it went into administration.

The success of Party Pieces enabled the Middletons to move from the Victorian semi-detached home where the Princess was born to a larger property nearby, and eventually a Grade II listed Georgian manor house in the village of Bucklebury, which they bought for £4.7 million in 2012.

But the business suffered as parties were banned during the pandemic lockdowns, and became insolvent.

In an attempt to expand into America, the company struck a deal with the US supermarket chain Saker ShopRite under which it would sell Party Pieces-branded goods. But the move failed to turn around the firm’s fortunes, and two of its three investors resigned as directors earlier this year. The Middletons then hired Interpath in March.

Mr Wright, head of restructuring at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said: “Party Pieces is a well-established brand with a proud British heritage, but like many other companies across the retail space, had been impacted profoundly by the effects of the pandemic and the ensuing restrictions on social gatherings.”

Mr Sinclair is the founder and chief executive of the Partyman Group of companies, which includes a family farm park, a day nursery, soft play areas and Teddy Tastic, which sells teddy-bear making kits. He also owns Rossi Ice Cream.

Furthermore, he runs two-day “business masterclass” events, hosts a podcast and writes books on how to run successful businesses.

The Middletons have not commented on the sale.

