Princess of Wales watches as King leads first Order of the Garter

Kate smiles as she attends Order of the Garter

The Princess of Wales grinned at her husband as he walked past her while taking part in the annual Garter Day procession at Windsor Castle - the first led by King Charles.

A near 3,000 crowd of members of the public cheered as the King and Queen waved and walked down to the Chapel of St George for the Most Noble Order of the Garter service.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Garter Day procession saw Their Majesties, several members of the Royal family and the Knights and Ladies parade in their traditional grand velvet robes, insignia and plumed hats.

It marks one of the most historical ceremonies in the Royal calendar with several senior working members of the family partaking in the service and procession at Windsor.

The Duke of York was not present for the colourful ceremony for the second year in a row as the King opted to follow the precedent set by his mother last year.

However, the Duke, 63, was permitted to wear his lavish Garter robes for his brother’s Coronation last month.

Monday’s ceremonial procession from the quadrangle to the Chapel of St George included Their Majesties, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair.

They then entered the chapel for a short service alongside 800 other guests.

The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester arrived in two cars separately to the rest of the family, but the Royal trio watched as the procession advanced past them.

Princess of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh react as royals arrive at St George's Chapel

The Most Noble Order of the Garter is the oldest British order of chivalry and the world’s oldest national order of knighthood still in existence. It was established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

The investing of new Companions with the Order’s Insignia is a key feature of the annual ceremony, and is done by the monarch.

It is limited to 24 Knights or Ladies Companion, in addition to the King and the Prince of Wales and several “supernumerary members”, including some foreign monarchs such as the King of Spain and the King of the Netherlands.

The King is Sovereign of the Garter and chooses the Knights and Ladies Companion in recognition of their work.

They are chosen personally by the monarch to honour their time in public office and their particular contribution to national life - it is also given to honour those who have served the Sovereign personally.

Like last year, the Duke of York was understood to have joined the King and the rest of the family for the investiture in the castle’s Garter throne room and the traditional lunch that takes place afterwards in the Waterloo Chamber, both of which took place behind closed doors.

However, he was not part of the procession and was not photographed alongside the other Royals wearing the Order’s extravagant velvet robes and plumed hats.

At last year’s ceremony, the then Duchess of Cornwall became a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

This year, as the newly crowned Queen Consort, she accompanied the King in the procession and service wearing a white dress by Bruce Oldfield - who also designed her Coronation gown.

The Princess of Wales, who is not in the Order, wore a black and white polka dot dress by Alexandra Rich and a black hat by Phillip Treacy with white feather detail.

Story continues

Princess smiles during ceremony

Members of the family are expected to leave the chapel in Ascot Landaus carriages after the service.

During Monday’s service, the Baroness Ashton of Upholland was installed as Lady Companion of of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, alongside the Lord Patten of Barnes installed as a Knight Companion.

Their appointments were announced earlier this year, on April 23.

Baroness Ashton is a former Labour government minister and EU diplomat who was appointed a Dame Grand Cross in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to international diplomacy.

Lord Patten, meanwhile, is a former Tory MP who served as the final Governor of Hong Kong from 1992 until 1997. His parliamentary career spanned over two decades, and it included serving as the environment secretary, Chancellor of the Duchy as well as chairman of the Tory party.

He was also chairman of the BBC Trust between 2011 and 2014 and was appointed as a companion of honour in 1998.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.