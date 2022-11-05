Princess of Wales: ‘I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it’

Catherine shelters from the rain ahead of the Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match - Jan Kruger

The Princess of Wales has sheepishly admitted she tried knitting once but "was terrible at it".

Kate joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.

The Princess attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan's DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).

Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.

Kate, with an umbrella to cover her from the rain, clapped during a moment of "non-silence" held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day - with the aim of combating the damaging impact that silence can have upon men's mental wellbeing.

She took a seat in the director's box to watch the game and was seen smiling and clapping as England got off to a successful start with an early try, going on to win the game 46-6.

Kate meets the Papua New Guinea players before the 2021 rugby league World Cup men's Quarter Final match - OLI SCARFF

She also spoke to representatives from groups who have played a part in the delivery of the Rugby League World Cup Social Impact Programme.

The programme, launched in June 2018, aims to provide a positive impact to communities in the tournament's host towns and cities.

Volunteers presented the princess with gifts including soap, a signed shirt, artwork and some knitted hats.

Kate told volunteer Susan Hill, who knitted the hats: "I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it, so I'll have to come for lessons."

Ms Hill replied: "It's easy when you know how."

Princess of Wales speaks with England's Sam Tomkins - OLI SCARFF

Ms Hill also told the princess she was profoundly deaf but had been able to lip read what she said, adding: "Thank you."

The draw for the World Cup was launched by Harry in January 2020, just over a week after he announced he wanted to step down with wife Meghan as a working royal for personal and financial freedom.

There was an expectation he would attend the tournament hosted by England, but it was postponed for a year after Australia and New Zealand refused to take part, citing safety fears on the back of the pandemic.