Princess of Wales is too scared to do anything other than photo ops, new Omid Scobie book claims

Endgame paints an unflattering picture of he Princess and Prince of Wales - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu

The Princess of Wales is too terrified to do anything more than bland photo opportunities, a new royal book has claimed.

Omid Scobie, 42, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ biographer, has used his latest book, Endgame, to unleash a volley of attacks on both Prince William and his wife.

In an interview published on Sunday he said: “In the coverage of Kate we infantilise her massively so the bar is always lower.

“The small achievements that we’ve seen from the Princess of Wales wouldn’t perhaps be noticed if it was from another member of the royal family, but with Kate it’s like ‘wow!’”

In his book, Endgame, Scobie is said to portray the Princess as “a woman terrified to do anything more than grinning photo ops” and claims she had to be coaxed into appearing on Blue Peter in 2019.

He also suggests that the 41-year-old mother-of-three, who is not thought to have had any meaningful contact with the Duchess of Sussex since 2019, jokily shudders whenever Meghan’s name is mentioned.

Author Omid Scobie is critical of most senior members of the Royal family in his latest book - Belinda Jiao

The Prince of Wales, 41, is described as a hot-headed “company man” who is increasingly willing to allow the palace to deploy “dirty tricks”.

Scobie alleges that Prince William is a power hungry figure who is in “heir mode” and on course to collide with his father, the King.

“It would have been nice to see them come together on certain projects perhaps in the early years, to put on that united front, but they’re all working in silos,” he told the Sunday Times.

Both the Prince and Princess are said to have found the lampooning of Harry and Meghan on South Park “hilarious”.

Meanwhile, the King is said to have branded his younger son a “fool” for making a Netflix documentary series revealing intimate details about royal life.

He is portrayed in the book as a lavish spender and a pampered man who insists on having his shoelaces ironed and travels with a 1,000-thread count bed linen that has to be perfectly steamed.

Charles is also accused of being a “flawed father” who used Harry’s teenage drug troubles to improve his own image.

Scobie claims that before Elizabeth II died, royal aides did not think he was up to the top job, lacking both “the moxie” and “the vision for the family’s next chapter”.

Omid Scobie's latest book on the British monarchy, Endgame

He adds: “There has been a kind of realisation of what the role is compared to being the Prince of Wales, where there was a little bit more freedom and… personality.”

The Queen, too, does not emerge unscathed. Scobie claims she rolls her eyes when issues such as gender identity or veganism are raised.

A former aide is quoted: “Even gluten-free or dairy-free options on a restaurant menu irk her.”

It is also alleged that after Piers Morgan called Meghan the “Pinocchio Princess” on X, formerly Twitter, in 2021 after she spoke about feeling suicidal, Camilla “quietly thanked him for defending the Firm”.

Scobie has insisted that despite the brutal criticism of most senior members of the Royal family bar the Sussexes, that neither the Duke nor the Duchess contributed to the book.

His first book, Finding Freedom, co-written by Carolyn Durand and published in August 2020, made sweeping personal revelations about the Sussexes’ private lives.

The Duchess was forced to admit during her High Court privacy claim against Associated Newspapers that she had authorised an aide to brief the authors.

Both Buckingham Palace and a representative for the Sussexes have declined to comment.