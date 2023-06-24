Princess of Wales takes on Roger Federer: Professional tennis coaches dissect her game

The Princess of Wales features in a new video alongside Roger Federer to celebrate Wimbledon's ball boys and girls - AELTC/Thomas Lovelock

The Princess of Wales spent some time with Wimbledon’s ball boys and girls earlier this month – and was joined by eight-time champion Roger Federer in a short game of doubles.



A video released by the All England Club shows Her Royal Highness chatting to the schoolchildren who will be working on the courts this summer. It also featured a few glimpses of her tennis: specifically, three forehands and a serve.

So, how was HRH’s form? Telegraph Sport consulted two leading coaches: Calvin Betton – who works with doubles players Henry Patten and Luke Johnson – and Dave Sammel, who guides British No.5 Liam Broady.

The duo wanted to highlight the integral role of the ball boys and girls at the famous Championships - AELTC/Chloe Knott

Dave Sammel



Forehand: Very good swing path and lovely loose rhythm. The foundation is solid for a good forehand.



Serve: This is a decent swing, but her back bends after contact. The back needs to stay straight and the bend only happens at the hips. It should be a 45-degree hinge with the head staying up.

Calvin Betton



Forehand: She clearly plays quite a bit and has had some coaching. I always analyse technique in three categories: Footwork, racket-work and bodywork.

Footwork: It’s … OK. She has the basics somewhat right. The three forehands she hits are all different. The first one she hits off a neutral stance and places her feet OK but then doesn’t pivot forward on or after contact, which would help timing and her recovery after the shot.

The second one, she hits off an open stance and does a decent backwards pivot (in which you rotate on your back foot and land on the opposite leg), which is good, as it allows for balance and control.

On the third forehand she has quite good footwork up to a shorter lower ball and adapts her swing to it, showing she has decent dexterity. She hits it off her right foot placed in front which is a very decent technique on low balls inside the baseline.



Racket-work: She actually has a decent rhythm with the racket – you want a slow-to-fast rhythm, moving up to the contact, so the follow-through is the fastest part of the swing, and she has a decent skill in that regard.

Could be better but it’s OK. She also starts her swing close to contact which is good – most beginners and club players swing from too far back and slow down on contact, which is why they miss.

Again, could be better but it’s quite good. On the last shot she adapts the swing to the lower ball well and increases the low to high trajectory of the racket, which shows good dexterity and adaptability on an awkward shot.

The Princess of Wales has been Patron of The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 - AELTC/Thomas Lovelock

Bodywork: Where she isn’t good is in body momentum. Her swing is all arm and there’s no rotation or slow-fast momentum in her body on or after contact. Her body is face-on during and after contact. That will affect timing. It will result in a slap. It’s easily improved, though, if the coach knows what they’re doing.

Serve: It’s hard to tell because it starts in slow motion and then speeds up. Again, it’s a decent enough technique but there’s no body momentum and the racket rhythm isn’t so good. She doesn’t let the racket go enough and that suggests she stops on contact too much. Instinctively, she thinks that by placing the racket on the ball it will create control – but it won’t.

You need a spark on contact and she doesn’t have that. Letting the racket go, having a better racket rhythm and body momentum, and sparking on contact would be what she needs to improve.

