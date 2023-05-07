The Princess of Wales switches from Coronation couture to concert cool in Windsorx

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George enjoying the Coronation concert - Getty

On Saturday, the senior women of the Royal family looked more regal than we have ever seen them before, resplendent in their robes, jewels and meaningful couture gowns at the Coronation of King Charles.

If that was an opportunity to underscore the grandeur of the monarchy, then the Coronation concert held in Windsor on Sunday evening was a moment for them to remind us that they can do everywoman, too. Albeit a somewhat elevated version of the look.

The Princess of Wales stuck with her beloved Alexander McQueen but rather than wearing a bespoke gown, she opted to re-wear a sleek trouser suit from the label. By ‘recycling’ and choosing tailoring over a pretty dress, the Princess projected a relatable vibe - at least, any of us could go out and pick up a colourful suit inspired by her and find an occasion to wear it.

The Princess of Wales wearing a suit by Alexander McQueen - Getty

Proof that the Princess has her finger well and truly on the fashion pulse came an hour or so into the concert when fashion designer Stella McCartney appeared wearing similar red tailoring.

Less achievable is the Princess’s suite of jewellery - a £7,850 necklace and £5,400 earrings from Van Cleef and Arpels’ Alhambra collection. Though given she eschewed a tiara in favour of a simpler floral headpiece at Saturday’s ceremony, she was perhaps keen to show off some more of her precious arsenal of bling.

Queen Camilla wore a cobalt jumpsuit by Anna Valentine - Getty

Queen Camilla got the modern style memo, too, debuting a new cobalt jumpsuit by Anna Valentine. Camilla has worn jumpsuits before, including at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year, but it feels like a statement of intent to wear one the day after she was crowned Queen. It exhibits a refreshingly relaxed and contemporary approach from the Royal family’s most senior woman.

We’re accustomed to seeing eight-year-old Princess Charlotte in sweet florals and traditional cardigans for her rare public appearances, but on Sunday evening she was dressed in a £210 scallop-collar tiered dress from the kidswear section of Self Portrait, a label loved by her mother for its of-the-moment occasionwear with just the right balance between elegance and edge.

Princess Charlotte wore a dress by Self Portrait - Getty

Even the Prince of Wales appeared keen to remind the world of just how relaxed and normal he is on Sunday. A video posted on the Waleses' social media account showed him joining the concert rehearsals wearing quintessential middle class weekend attire; jeans, desert boots and a slightly crumpled khaki shirt with the sleeves rolled-up.

The Princess of Wales in trainers and a high street blazer on Sunday afternoon - Getty

Later, he and the Princess made an unannounced appearance at a Big Lunch event in Windsor decked out in laidback looks; they both wore trainers (Catherine’s were by Veja, an everywoman staple) and the Princess showed off a new blazer from upscale high street brand, Reiss.

Katy Perry takes to the stage in Windsor - Getty

This weekend’s outfits have been a lesson in the art of modern royal style, delicately catering to opposing touchpoints of majesty and normality. There is an expectation that our royals will encompass both - that’s a tall order, but with priceless jewels and couture one day, then jeans and trainers the next, we couldn’t ask for much more. In fact, it was Katy Perry in a glimmering gold foil gown who ended up looking the most otherworldly on Sunday evening.

