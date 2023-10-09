The Princess of Wales steps out in a cosy sweater vest

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

The Princess of Wales fully embraced this season’s cosy autumnal vibes with her latest outfit.

Last week, Kate ventured on a solo outing to the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell, where she learned more about the organisation’s work supporting Ukrainian refugees.

For the occasion, the royal decided against wearing a more formal suit, which she has typically chosen for her public engagements since returning to royal duties full time back in early September. Instead, she relied on cosy knit layering and slouchy silhouettes for an easygoing grey ensemble.

The princess wore a ribbed knit sleeveless turtleneck in a stone shade from Cefinn, which she layered over a white long-sleeved collared blouse. She added pleated mottled grey trousers with a high-rise and straight-leg fit by Sezane. She continued the monochrome theme with a pair of grey tweed pumps from J.Crew, which featured a multi-tone plaid print and a black tassel adornment on the pointed toe.

Other accessories include pearl-studded gold hoop earrings by Shyla and a silver Cartier watch, both of which she wore to a joint engagement with Prince William the previous day.

Kate’s royal style has undergone a subtle transformation since she resumed work following the end of the children’s summer holidays last month. While the princess’ wardrobe is known for its bounty of midi and coat dresses, she has lately demonstrated a preference for classic tailoring.

Kate has recently stepped out in an array of monochromatic suits, like the forest-green Burberry set she wore last week, but has also mixed and match various jackets and trousers, such as when she wore a bright orange blazer with slim black trousers during a visit to a Kent County medical centre.

