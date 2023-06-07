The Princess of Wales shows the new way to wear gingham

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales meets members of a group accessing the early years services during a visit to the Windsor Family Hub in Windsor, west of London on June 6, 2023 - Getty

It is not essential, when wearing gingham, to go the full Wizard of Oz. While Judy Garland’s Dorothy did look cute (her ribbon hairstyle, basket bag and Mary-Jane shoes are each, coincidentally, on trend this summer), it’s worth remembering that too much sweetness in a single outfit might so easily turn sickly.

The Princess of Wales on Tuesday made the fabric associated with girliness look sharp, in a new £70 blazer from Zara. Her sky-blue checks, worn with navy trousers and suede pumps, gave the intended nod to summer without making the princess look as though she’d got lost on the way to a teddy bear’s picnic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Princess of Wales selected a £70 blazer from Zara - Getty

Gingham is fun and youthful, and has become a perennial fashion fabric. Every summer it feels right to wear again to barbecues and coastal walks, or even to a work engagement.

This year’s takes span micro and jumbo checks, in mono tones or rainbow effects. Justine Tabak’s “carnival gingham” dresses patchwork several colours together. River Island has blown the print up, which looks fresh. It’s up to you where you might like to land on the spectrum of pretty – Ganni’s separates look edgier, while Pink City Prints does dresses with ruffle trimmings and scalloped bows on the shoulders.

As a simple cotton, gingham is generally cheap to make, meaning that it is easy to find good versions on a budget. But – a bit like denim – high-end designers also love the challenge of reinterpreting it, and you can find gingham dresses for more than £1,000 too this summer.

Emilia Wickstead's gingham denim collection for Net-A-Porter - Ed Hodder

Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead are just three of the London Fashion Week names experimenting with the classic this season. Wickstead has just released an exclusive capsule collection for Net-A-Porter, of gingham printed onto sculptural denim silhouettes. Her wide-leg jeans in a turquoise check would look as good with a white T-shirt and trainers as they would with the co-ordinating corset top and heels.

The small British brand Lisou has really gone to town with checks this year. Founder and creative director Rene Macdonald designs prints within prints so that what, from a distance, might look like a gingham, actually holds another pattern within. Her striped gingham-look Gigi dress would be ideal to wear to a late summer wedding.

“Checks are so summery and easy for anyone to wear,” Macdonald says. “There is so much variety and I believe there’s a check to suit everyone for the many British summertime events, such as Henley or a garden party. For those who like more colour, our rainbow check is a classic. Spring into summer with a check of your choice – just avoid anything that looks like a tablecloth.”

The point is to think outside the box as to what an injection of gingham could add to your wardrobe. Dresses are lovely and timeless, but a structured jacket or puff-sleeve blouse might prove its worth on more occasions – even when the sun isn’t actually shining.

Check up: six to buy

ginham dresses

From left: Acapulco dress, £190, Pink City Prints; Gingham midi dress, £47, River Island; Gigi dress, £495, Lisou

gingham separates

From left: Gingham blazer, £279, Plumo; Seersucker blouse, £175, Ganni; Wide-leg jeans, £890, Emilia Wickstead at Net-A-Porter

What’s your favourite way to wear gingham? Please share in the comments section below