Princess of Wales shows finishing touches for royal Christmas concert

The Princess of Wales makes final touches to the tree before the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service - @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

The Princess of Wales has shared a video of herself decorating the Christmas tree ahead of her royal carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Kate appeared in a fairisle knit roll-neck jumper to hang baubles on the tree with festive music accompanying the social media post.

"Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow", said the caption on the Wales' official Twitter account.

Final touches ahead of the #TogetherAtChristmas Carol Service tomorrow 🎄 pic.twitter.com/mixjI8d5TD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2022

Kate, 40, will host the service today in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, in what will be her first Christmas Carol service since she was given the Princess of Wales title.

The royals will be bracing themselves as the concert coincides with the last three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s six-part Netflix series.

The show - which forms part of the Sussexes' multi-million pound deal with Netflix - has become the streaming giant's most-watched documentary in a premier week, debuting with 81.55 million hours viewed.

In a trailer released on Monday, Harry spoke of a “dirty game” where there is “leaking” and “planting of stories” and “a hierarchy of the family”.

Since the documentary aired, the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued with business as usual.

In the short clip of Kate decorating the tree, she can be seen beaming as she fixes baubles onto its branches, as a Christmas jingle plays in the background.

She wore a £179 white pullover by Holland Cooper with gold button detailing - the same jumper she wore earlier this year to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story. She teamed the top with black trousers, tucking it in at the waist.

Kate’s carol concert, supported by The Royal Foundation, is dedicated to the late Queen, who died three months ago.

Kensington Palace said: “This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”

It will also “recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

Those performing include Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, as well as Alfie Boe and former Spice Girl Melanie C, who will sing a duet.

“Poignant readings” will be delivered by speakers including heir to the throne William, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, Hugh Bonneville and Kadeena Cox, the Palace said.

The service will be broadcast on ITV1 on Christmas Eve as part of a Royal Carols: Together At Christmas programme, narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones and featuring an introduction by Kate and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II.

In a trailer for Harry & Meghan, the duke discusses the “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution”, with his words accompanied by footage of both his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and Kate, before she married William, being surrounded by photographers.

Harry tells how he was “terrified, saying: “I didn’t want history to repeat itself” and “no-one knows the full truth. We know the full truth”.

Billed as a Netflix global event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

Against a backdrop of Harry’s long-reported rift with brother William and troubled relationship with Charles, Meghan’s accusations that Kate made her cry in a disagreement over a flower-girl dress and claims from both that an unnamed royal made a racist remark about their unborn son and the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan, the series is expected to further damage the Sussexes’ relationship with the King and his family.

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy and moving to the US in 2020.

Directed by two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, the series will explore “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

