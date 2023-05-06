Princess of Wales showed us the future of the monarchy is assured

it was the Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece that set Kate apart from the rest of the congregation

Just two days earlier, she was cradling a pint in the Dog and Duck and taking a trip on the Tube.

She may not have been the one being crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, but as she dazzled the crowds in a stunning ivory Alexander McQueen gown, the Princess of Wales once again proved herself to be the queen of royal style.

Her intricate silk crepe dress featuring silver bullion and thread work embroidery in the shape of patriotic roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks naturally invited comparisons to her wedding day in 2011 - when she wore the same designer at the same venue.

But it was the Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece that really set the mother-of-three apart from the rest of the congregation.

Made with silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork in three-dimensional embroidery, the beautiful piece was part headpiece, part floral garland.

The Waleses arrive at the Coronation by carriage - PA

Pinned across a meticulously styled updo, the 40-year-old future queen could not have looked more regal if she tried.

Teamed with the three-strand George VI festoon necklace, a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II, and the late Princess Diana’s diamond and pearl-drop earrings, her entire look paid tribute not only to the King’s love of nature but also her late mother-in-law’s unparalleled ability to wow a crowd.

It not only felt right that Diana should be represented at the ceremony with the jewellery gestures - but that she should be represented by her newly minted namesake.

Camilla may have been crowned Queen - but this was Kate’s opportunity to shine as the next in line.

Having been made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order by the late Queen in 2019, Kate is entitled to wear the impressive royal blue and red striped Grand Cross Mantles of the Royal Victorian Order - and did so with aplomb.

Made from dark blue silk satin, the grand floor-length cloak is edged with scarlet and lined with white silk taffeta, with a hand embroidered badge and hood attached to the right shoulder.

The cape could not have been a more fitting adornment for a woman widely regarded as being the saviour of the House of Windsor.

The cape could not have been a more fitting adornment for a woman widely regarded as being the saviour of the House of Windsor

With the popularity of the monarchy waning among the under 30s, Kate and her three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five, are playing a pivotal role in shoring up support.

The Duke of Sussex depicted her as cold and unfeeling in his autobiography Spare by including anecdotes about how she bristled at the idea of Meghan hugging her, borrowing her lip gloss and discussing her pregnancy hormones.

Describing his sister-in-law as put “on edge” after realising she “was now going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meghan”, Harry appeared to mock Kate for being “dressed to the nines” for a family dinner whereas his wife was “barefoot” and wearing “ripped jeans”.

Yet with the Duchess conspicuous by her absence from the two-hour ceremony, and Harry relegated to a third-row view obscured by the Princess Royal’s feathered hat, Kate’s “formality” appears to be serving her comparatively well.

Now the second most senior woman in the Royal family and also one of the most popular, the criticisms made from Montecito have done nothing to dent her approval rating which stands at 65 per cent, according to the latest YouGov polling, more than double that of Harry on 29 per cent and Meghan on 23 per cent.

Moreover, in effortlessly combining a sense of majesty with a generous helping of maternalism at these major royal occasions, Kate is fast emerging as paladin for working parenthood.

The Princess is deftly pioneering a new approach to royal life that has put motherhood at the forefront of her work - Getty Images

As with her ability to fuse high street and haute couture when it comes to her wardrobe, the Princess is deftly pioneering a new approach to royal life that has put motherhood at the forefront of her work.

Previous royal generations were brought up on the nursery floor but family-orientated Kate has decided to do things differently by playing a hands-on role not only in her children’s upbringing but their imagery and appearances at state occasions.

By regularly providing the media the intimate images from the Royal family photo album, the Princess has succeeded in killing the market for paparazzi shots of her children stone dead - thereby shielding her children from the instruction that William and Harry faced.

The Princess with her family on the balcony - Leon Neal/Getty Images

As the wife and mother of a future king, her canny actions have served to make the Firm a happier place in which to bring up children - a move that will doubtlessly have a positive impact on William’s reign but also George’s.

Gone are the days of Kate simply acting as the heir to the throne’s plus one. As we saw with yet another power performance at the Coronation, when it comes to capturing the hearts and minds of the public, it’s the Princess of Wales who truly wears the crown.