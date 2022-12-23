The Princess of Wales praises Queen in Christmas video message

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, honoured the Queen in a festive video message, which was shared across official royal social media channels on Thursday (22nd December).

In the video, the Princess addresses the viewer directly as she discusses the Together at Christmas carol concert.

She said that "hundreds of inspiring individuals" were invited to the special service at Westminster Abbey, "allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

She went on to say that "Her Majesty leaves us with an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

In a caption alongside the video, the Princess of Wales said that "Christmas will feel very different this year" but that "we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared."

Footage of Kate's speech is interspersed with shots from the event, showing guests arriving at the Abbey in festive, snowy conditions. In one shot, Mike Tindall (husband of Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter) can be seen shaking hands with those arriving, while in another a young boy waves to the camera.

For the video, Kate wears an embellished button-up cardigan in glittering black with a gold trim, by high-end brand Self-Portrait.

The Together at Christmas service will air on Christmas Eve, although photographs of the event have been shared by the royals across social media.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended with their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The King and Queen Consort were also in attendance, along with the Countess of Wessex and other members of the Royal Family.

