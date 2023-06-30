Princess of Wales 'played key role' in 'recollections may vary' line

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey - Joe Pugliese

The Princess of Wales insisted that the Royal family defend itself against allegations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview, it has been claimed.

She played a key role in the way the family responded to the couple’s dramatic and damaging revelations, pressing aides to include the now infamous phrase “recollections may vary”, according to a new edition of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low.

The Princess is said to have been determined that the family protect its reputation by sending a clear signal that it challenged Harry and Meghan’s accusations.

The Duchess alleged that members of the Royal family raised concerns during “several conversations” about the colour of their unborn child’s skin.

She claimed such worries were one of the reasons Buckingham Palace decided that Archie, when he was born, could not be made a prince, fears that have since proved unfounded.

First draft ‘did not include phrase’

The first draft version of the Buckingham Palace statement did not include the phrase “some recollections may vary”, Low revealed.

He quotes one source who said: “It had a much milder version. The debate was, do you rise entirely above it and offer the olive branch of (Harry and Meghan being) ‘much loved members of the family’? Or is there some moment when you have to intervene and offer a view?”

Both Prince William and the Princess are said to have wanted the statement “toughened up”.

The source added: “They were both of one mind that we needed something that said that the institution did not accept a lot of what had been said.”

The decision caused some friction in the ranks, with at least two senior officials fearing that it would only serve to antagonise Harry and Meghan.

‘It was Kate who clearly made the point’

Once the phrase was added, it was the Princess who, according to another source, insisted it remain.

They said: “It was Kate who clearly made the point, ‘History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true.’

“She does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it. She is playing the long game. She has always get her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day.’”

The Princess of Wales on Wednesday in London - Samir Hussein

The aide responsible for the phrase is said to have been Jean-Christophe Gray, Prince William’s private secretary, who had only recently been hired.

Mr Low revealed that although the Winfrey interview was broadcast in the US on Sunday March 7, 2021, the palace did not make any immediate official response because the late Queen was insistent that nothing should happen until she had watched the programme when it was broadcast on ITV the following evening.

Meanwhile, the new edition of Courtiers also suggested that Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s private secretary, who is said to be nicknamed Big Bird, insisted on an official welcome by the master of the household when his team arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time after His Majesty’s accession.

“It was the symbolic power move, saying, ‘I am now in charge. Come and welcome me and my team,” a source said. “This is the start of a new chapter.’ That did not go down well.”