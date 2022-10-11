Princess of Wales: We must look after our minds like we do our bodies at the gym

The Prince and Princess of Wales on BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat with Emma Hardwell, Ben Cowley, Antonio Ferreria, Dr Abigail Miranda and Pria Rai - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

The Princess of Wales has urged the public to take care of their mental health in the same way they look after their bodies at the gym.

Stressing the need for people to “keep talking” and “reaching out for help”, she said everyone has mental health in just the same way they have physical health.

The Princess spoke during a special episode of BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat, in which she and the Prince of Wales turned “new reporters” to host a 15-minute special episode.

The couple, who took part in an informal trailer and outtakes for the show, invited four mental health advocates and experts to speak about their experiences to a young audience.

The royal couple turned reporters for the special broadcast to talk to people about mental health issues - Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

In the programme, recorded to mark Monday’s World Mental Health Day and aired on Tuesday, the Princess said there was “no right or wrong” way of dealing with issues.

The couple mentioned their Heads Together mental health campaign which helped, along with the work of charities and organisations, to give the issue greater prominence.

The Princess said: “One thing that came up whilst we were doing the campaign, [is] this idea that mental health is a negative, has negative connotations.

“One of the messages we were trying to encourage was the fact everyone has mental health in the same way as their physical health we have to look after. In the same way we go to the gym, we need to look after and nurture our minds as well.”

Introducing the programme, the Prince told listeners: “As we said at the start of this special Newsbeat, this is all about having a meaningful conversation on mental health. But it shouldn’t stop here.”

Among the guests was Dr Abigail Miranda, an educational and child psychologist working in early years at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, of which the Princess is patron.

The Princess spoke about her work in this area, saying: “So much, obviously, how we manage and cope with life later down the line, often traces back to how we’ve learned to manage and express and regulate emotions – right back from our earliest years of life.”

On how different people manage their mental health, the Princess reassured contributors: “There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well. Different things will work for different people.”