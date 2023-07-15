Princess of Wales consoles Ons Jabeur after she loses Wimbledon women’s final

The runner-up joked she was 'going to look ugly in the photos' after crying in front of Catherine - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The Princess of Wales kindly consoled the Wimbledon crowd favourite Ons Jabeur after her defeat in the women’s singles final.

The Tunisian star was defeated in the Grand Slam final for the second year running, as the Czech Marketa Vondrousova sailed to victory to become the first unseeded women’s champion in tournament history.

Before congratulating the winner and presenting her with the Venus Rosewater Dish, the Princess was seen hugging and comforting a devastated Jabeur, who had much of the Centre Court crowd rooting for her during the final.

The Princess of Wales applauded after presenting Marketa Vondrousova with the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles trophy - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The runner-up joked in her on-court interview that she was “going to look ugly in the photos” before sobering up and adding: “I think this is the most painful loss of my career.”

Jabeur continued: “I’m not going to give up and I’m going to come back stronger,” prompting the Princess to join in with the crowd’s applause.

Speaking in her press conference after the match, she said the Princess had encouraged her to “be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon”, adding that it was a “very nice moment”.

The Princess appeared to wipe away tears at the end of the match - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier in the day, the Princess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and a regular face at SW19 each year, chatted to ball boys and girls and grounds staff when she arrived at the tournament.

Dressed smartly for the occasion, she wore a pale green tweed jacket and pleated skirt from Self-Portrait to the penultimate day of The Championships.

Ball boy Abhi and ball girl Tiffany greeted the Princess as she arrived for the penultimate day of the championship - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

She was greeted by the vice-chairman of the AELTC, Deborah Jevans CBE, before meeting Philippa George from Riding for the Disabled, who was nominated to perform the coin toss for Saturday’s final.

The Princess asked about her Wimbledon-themed nail polish and whether Ms George had been practising for the toss. She also told her she was “such an inspiration to so many people” and was glad she had been recognised.

Her Royal Highness shook hands with Philippa George from Riding for the Disabled, who was nominated to perform the coin toss at the women's final - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

She then spoke to two of this year’s ball boys and girls, 14-year-old Tiffany and 17-year-old Abhi, as well as some grounds staff and representatives of the British Army, the Met Police, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

Later on, she took her seat in the Royal Box to watch the Centre Court action and was seen chatting to former tennis stars Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova.

Catherine chatted to Sgt Loreen Vimbainashe Siaga as she made her way to Centre Court - Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Joining her in the Royal Box was former BBC presenter Sue Barker, along with a host of stars including actors Dame Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra, and Andrew Garfield.

Singer Lewis Capaldi and Harry Potter actress Emma Watson were also spotted sitting together a few rows away.

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the former deputy chief medical officer, and General Sir Patrick Sanders, the British Army’s chief of the general staff, were also honoured with invites.

The princess was joined by tennis royalty with Martina Navratilova (next to AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt) to her right and Billie Jean King to her left - Kirsty Wigglesworth

Lewis Capaldi and Emma Watson looked tense as they watched the match together in the row in front of Therese Coffey - Heathcliff O'Malley

Vondrousova, the beaming Wimbledon champion, told the crowd in her post-match interview that she would celebrate her win with some beer - and maybe another tattoo.

“I made a bet with my coach that if I won a grand slam he’s going to get one also. I think we’ll go tomorrow,” she said to laughs from the crowd.

The Princess is expected to attend the final day of The Championships on Sunday alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, to watch reigning Wimbledon Novak Djokovic face off against Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old world number one.

She also visited Wimbledon earlier in the tournament to cheer on Katie Boulter, British women’s number one, as she competed in her first-round match on Court 18.

