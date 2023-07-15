Princess of Wales consoles Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur after her defeat

The Princess of Wales consoled runner-up Ons Jabeur after she was defeated in the Wimbledon ladies’ singles final.

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate presented Jabeur and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova with their trophies after the latter claimed a 6-4 6-4 victory.

The princess rubbed Jabeur’s arm before the Tunisian player broke down in tears in front of a supportive crowd.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The runner-up joked in her on-court interview that she was “going to look ugly in the photos” before sobering up and adding: “I think this is the most painful loss of my career.”

Ons Jabeur in tears after her defeat (Steven Paston/PA)

Kate joined in with the applause after Jabeur continued: “I’m not going to give up and I’m going to come back stronger.”

She hugged and spoke with Jabeur after the presentation was finished.

Asked in a press conference what the princess said to her, Jabeur told reporters: “Same thing after last year – to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon.

“Obviously she was very nice. She didn’t know if she wants to give me a hug or not. I told

her hugs are always welcome from me. That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

The princess also congratulated Vondrousova on her victory, telling her to “enjoy this moment”.

Kate sat next to tennis great Billie Jean King to watch the match.

Wearing a pale green ensemble from Self-Portrait, Kate arrived over an hour before the match began and chatted with Wimbledon staff, including 14-year-old ball girl Tiffany and 17-year-old ball boy Abhi, at the Players’ Lawn.

She told a maintenance manager at the grounds he had “saved the day” after fixing a leak in the Court One shop the day before the tournament began.

Billy Lewis told the PA news agency he was surprised Kate had been told about his efforts, which saved “thousands of pounds worth of merchandise”.

Asked what Kate said to him, Mr Lewis said: “She said I heard you saved the day, in terms of a leak?”

Speaking to representatives from the British Army, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police, Kate recalled her own time spent queueing to get into the championship as a child, saying: “I loved it when I was younger. It was part of coming to see Wimbledon and the anticipation.”

Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish (John Walton/PA)

She also spoke with Jack Wakelin, a clinical team manager at the London Ambulance Service, about the dangers of dehydration when spectators do not drink enough water and “forget not to drink too much Pimm’s”.

The princess met Philippa George, a representative of the Riding For The Disabled Association charity, who tossed the coin for the final.

Kate asked about her Wimbledon-themed nail polish and whether Ms George had been practising for the toss.

The princess told her she was “such an inspiration to so many people” and was glad she had been recognised.

The Princess of Wales watched the ladies’ singles final (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms George, 27, told PA after the meeting: “It was so special. She was asking me about my nails and talked to me about how I like horses.

Story continues

“She was really happy that I was here. It means so much.”

Kate had a rain-hit visit on the tournament’s second day when she took shelter under an umbrella on Court 18 while watching British number one Katie Boulter.

Later that day, she was joined in the Royal Box by former champion Roger Federer.

Fans vented their disappointment on Saturday morning after organisers closed the Wimbledon queue due to a yellow weather warning for wind, in place from 9am to 11.59pm.

Kathy Yates, 54, and her son, Daniel Yates, 27, were turned away at the gates when they tried to queue for ground passes.

The pair had flown from Aberdeen and stayed in a hotel on Friday night for a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to watch the tennis.

Ms Yates said: “We have spent well over £300. Two of our other family members have got tickets in the ballot.

🌬️ Unseasonably strong winds are likely today, particularly in southern areas ⚠️ Some minor damage is possible in places, so take care and be prepared for some disruption to outdoor events and travel pic.twitter.com/2I9KOfb4pZ — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2023

“We all came down together. We have been queuing since 7am this morning.

“We have been planning for this for a long time. We don’t often get together. I have one son who lives in Edinburgh.

“We made this as a family get-together and half the family can get in and half the family can’t.”

Tiago Veloso, 48, and his 15-year-old son Vincente arrived at Wimbledon at about 8am to queue for tickets.

Spectators watching in the rain on Friday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Veloso said: “We came yesterday. It was terrible weather. The rain cancelled all the games and we came today to see the ground games, the under-14s and juniors, because (my son) wanted to watch.

“I don’t understand, yesterday was the worst of the weather. I don’t understand the decision.

“It is a very frustrating morning. We had a lot of expectations because the weather yesterday was terrible and we were not expecting this today.”

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey told PA: “There is a (yellow wind warning) on Saturday covering Wimbledon and may well impact the competition.

“That will bring blustery conditions and, again, rain and showers are expected.”