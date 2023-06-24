Princess of Wales challenges Roger Federer on the court ahead of Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales and former Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer hit a few balls at the famous club - AELTC/Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/Thomas Lovelock

Facing Roger Federer on court at Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales was probably aware any hope of success would rest on her not making any mistakes.

But when an unforced error was made by the Princess, she was surely grateful to escape with a playful ribbing from the King of Grass rather than the punishments he handed out to opponents vanquished at the All England Club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a new video to highlight their support for the Championships’ ball boys and girls, sporting legend Roger Federer gently corrected the Princess for catching the ball instead of letting it bounce.

“In Australia they would catch it but in Wimbledon they don’t,” the Swiss player said, smiling.

The Princess of Wales joined a ball boy and girl practice at the club - AELTC/Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/Thomas Lovelock

The pair took to the club’s famous No.3 Court for a doubles rally to show their support for the Wimbledon ball boys and girls.

Federer, who is the most successful male grass court player of all time and an eight-time Wimbledon champion, and the Princess, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), showed off their tennis skills in the new video.

The duo wanted to highlight the integral role of the ball boys and girls, as well as all the training that it takes to qualify as one for the famous Championships.

The Princess, 41, said: “Wimbledon is renowned for its amazingly professional ball boys and ball girls, the amount of work it takes, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes.”

Released just over a week before the start of the annual event, the video features the pair visiting the All England Club to meet returning and prospective ball boys and girls and hear about their experiences in training for the role.

Before they start their doubles game, Federer asks the Princess: “Would you like to start or shall I start,” to which she quips: “I think you should start Roger.”

They are shown rallying back and forth before she hits a ball down the middle of the court that Federer and his partner didn’t return.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion laughs and says: “I think it was on the line, amazing!”

The Princess then joins the ball boys and girls on the court to take part in a training session.

A Wimbledon ball girl, Mollie, is seen guiding the Princess through the proper stance and ball-feeding style.

“Any tips on my serve would be very helpful,” Kate tells Federer, to which he responds: “The serve looks good.”

The Princess winding up for a big forehand - AELTC/Thomas Lovelock/AELTC/Thomas Lovelock

The tennis champion and the Princess then visit the All England Club’s Indoor Tennis Centre, where a training session for prospective ball boys and girls is taking place.

They meet Sarah Goldson, a Wimbledon ball boys and girls manager, before observing the session to learn about the different skills that are being perfected and hearing from the teenagers about their training.

After the session, the Princess tells them: “With all the discipline and everything you’ve learnt, you’ll be able to take it into so many other parts of your life, things like confidence and that feeling of pride with being on any of the courts is such a big moment.”

The film ends with the pair taking part in the session by shadowing the ball boys and girls before a final group photograph.

Each year there is a competitive process for prospective Wimbledon ball boys or girls, with around 1,000 applicants, aged 13 to 15, eventually getting whittled down to the 250 who appear on the world-famous courts.

Story continues

The teenagers, all from local schools, take part in regimented training sessions over several months before a final cohort is selected.

For every tournament, the selection comprises approximately 170 new participants as well as around 80 returning ball boys and girls from previous years.

During the filming, Federer said: “This is proper practice, I’m really impressed at how much effort and training goes into being a ball kid during The Championships.

“I used to be a ball kid in Basel when I was 9 or 10 and as I have always said: once a ball kid always a ball kid.”

Speaking about the film, Ms Goldson, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness and Roger Federer to Wimbledon to see and experience what it takes to be a BBG [ball boy and girl] at Wimbledon.

“We’re really proud of the young people who dedicate so much time and effort to their role which plays an integral part in delivering a successful Championships.”

The tournament will take place from July 3 to 16 and the film will be played throughout the Championships on the iconic hill, to those in the queue and around the ground.

Last September, Federer announced his retirement from tennis at the age of 41, and played the final game of his 24-year career in London’s Laver Cup with Rafael Nadal.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.