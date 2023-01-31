The Princess of Wales brightens up her royal wardrobe with a red trouser suit

Getty Images

Before she releases her new campaign on early childhood development advocacy, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a monochromatic red ensemble for a pre-launch event.

In an open letter, Kate announced that her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will spearhead the Shaping Us campaign, which intends to increase public awareness of the significance of a child's first five years of life. To promote the forthcoming enterprise, Kate and Prince William teamed up for an event at London's BAFTA.

The princess dressed for the occasion, wearing a red-hot trouser suit composed of a plunging wrap blazer and flared trousers. She coordinated her accessories to the sizzling colour palette, opting for blazing-red suede pumps and a matching clutch. William coordinated his ensemble with his wife's in a navy blue suit with a red tie.

Participants at the event included journalist Kate Silverton, Royal Foundation chief executive Amanda Berry, and singer Rochelle Humes. Following a screening of the campaign's film, University College London professor Eamon McCrory and paediatrician Guddi Singh held a Q&A session.



Getty Images

"During our very early childhood, our brains develop at an amazing rate—faster than any other time of our lives," Kate wrote in her campaign announcement letter. "It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live. But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life. I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that."

She concluded the note, "I urge everyone reading this, to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children."

