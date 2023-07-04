Princess of Wales caught in the rain at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales shelters from the rain underneath a Wimbledon umbrella - Zac Goodwin/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales was caught in the rain as she watched the British women’s number one tennis player on the second day of Wimbledon.

Wearing a pastel green suit jacket and white pleated skirt, the Princess took her seat on Court 18 to watch Katie Boulter compete against the Australian Daria Saville in her first round match.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Princess did not get to see much of the match as play was called off because of rain.

Sheltered by a green and purple Wimbledon umbrella, the Princess headed indoors before the cover was pulled over the court.

The Princess of Wales has arrived at #Wimbledon Here she is slipping into the stands on Court 18 at British No1 Katie Boulter's first round match. She's sat with Debbie Jevans and Laura Robson. pic.twitter.com/60uFE74Q66 — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) July 4, 2023

The Princess is patron of the All England Tennis Club (AELTC), and later headed to the royabl box on Centre Court for the rest of the day’s play.

She attended a special ceremony for Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion who retired from the sport last year.

The Princess joined Federer last month at the tennis club for a friendly doubles rally with some of this year’s Wimbledon ball boys and girls.

Last year, the Princess attended the women’s singles final, which saw Russian-born Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan, compete against the Tunisian player Ons Jabeur for her maiden grand slam title.

Kate presented the trophies to both the winner and runner-up in a ceremony on Centre Court.

The Princess is patron of the All England Tennis Club - Rob Newell/CameraSport

The Princess sits in the stands alongside Laura Robson, a former British tennis player - John Walton/PA

It sparked controversy as both Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon because of the invasion of Ukraine.

Prince George also made a surprise appearance at last year’s men’s singles’ final between the Australian Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic, the reigning Wimbledon champion and world number one.

The then eight-year-old Prince joined his parents to watch the tense final, and could be seen waving to royal fans in the crowd.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.