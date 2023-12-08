Princess of Wales arrives for Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey

The Princess of Wales arrives to attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service - HENRY NICHOLLS

The Princess of Wales has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the start of her annual Christmas carol service to meet celebrities taking part.

The Princess, 41, was not joined by her family who are expected to arrive later.

Among the group waiting to meet the Princess in the Abbey’s Lady Chapel were singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, musician Jacob Collier and actor Jim Broadbent.

The Princess has said the service is an opportunity to say a “heartfelt thank you” to those who support young children.

In a pre-recorded clip released on Thursday evening, she said: “Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service, as we say a heartfelt thank you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”

The Princess waves to the cameras as she arrives - James Whatling

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are expected to attend, while Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as Mike and Zara Tindall, are also thought to be on the guest list.

Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, eight, who stole the show last year in coordinated festive outfits, will almost certainly join their parents, while Prince Louis, five, could make his debut.

