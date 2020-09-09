Princess Victoria of Sweden Swaps Her Tiara for a Yankees Baseball Cap in Her Most Casual Look Yet

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images; Kungl. Hovstaterna Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden traded her ballgowns and tiaras for flannel and a baseball cap for her latest adventure.

The future queen and her husband, Prince Daniel, shared photos from a weekend hike in the mountains of Sweden on Instagram. In a sweet shot of the couple, Princess Victoria shows off her sporty side in a New York Yankees hat, blue flannel shirt and hiking books. However, she does add a touch of glam with her red nail polish.

In a second shot from their walk in the Jämtland Triangle, Princess Victoria wears a large backpack as she crouches down to take a drink from a stream.

The socially distant activity highlighted the Swedish Tourist Association's work to spread knowledge and accessibility about the country's wildlife areas.

RELATED: Future Queens of Europe! Meet All the Female Heirs Set to Take the Throne

View photos

Kungl. Hovstaterna Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria

View photos

Kungl. Hovstaterna Princess Victoria

This isn't the first time Princess Victoria, who celebrated her 43rd birthday in July with a scaled-down celebration, has strapped on her hiking boots. Last year, the royal set out to hike in all 25 provinces of Sweden, capping off the final leg with sister-in-law Princess Sofia. The last hike took place in Dalarna, where Sofia spent her childhood.

View photos

IBL/Shutterstock Princess Sofia and Crown Princess Victoria

View photos

Story continues