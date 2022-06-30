The Princess, review: a damsel entertainingly dishing out heaps of distress

Joey King and Veronica Ngo in The Princess - 20th Century Studios

One advantage of this appealing martial arts oddity playing on Disney+ rather than in cinemas is that it nips all potential box-office confusion in the bud. It would have been easy to imagine someone purchasing a ticket for what they assumed was the new archive documentary about the life of Princess Diana – also titled The Princess, and also opening this week – only to find themselves faced with a bolshy young royal, unwillingly betrothed to the kingdom’s biggest scumbag, roundhouse kicking her way through a swarm of his axe-waggling goons. What next? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson cameoing as Dodi Fayed?

Well, thank goodness any potential mix-ups have been averted. Yet even so, Robert Runcie’s famous dictum at St Paul’s applies equally here: the wedding day is not the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins. This one commences with its (nameless) princess, played by the 22-year-old American actress Joey King, swathed in an ivory gown and shackled in bed: it’s the morning of her marriage to Dominic Cooper’s Prince Julius, a smirking sociopath for whom the union is less a matter of romance than a shameless power grab. Realising that her escape has to happen either now or never, the princess wrenches off her chains and duffs up the two henchmen sent to rouse her: one gets a ceremonial hairpin driven through the eye, robustly establishing the film’s level of acceptable violence.

The director is Vietnam’s Le-Van Kiet, whose 2019 crime thriller Furie, starring Veronica Ngo, capably established his slickly choreographed hand-to-hand (or staff, or sword) credentials. Ngo returns here as the princess’s handmaiden Linh – whose alleged “etiquette classes”, seen in flashback, featured a lot more swordplay than you might expect. And these skills come in extremely useful as her student battles her way down the many floors of Prince Julius’s tower towards the dungeon, where her parents and sister are languishing, and the ceremonial hall, where Julius and his whip-wielding retainer-slash-lover Moira (Olga Kuylenko) await.

Like its lead character, The Princess has a job to do and gamely sets about it, with King working her way through the castle floor by floor, and ploughing through a diverse range of beefy menaces. Yet while the opponents change – a glistening hulk in horned helmet and leather jockstrap one minute, a squad of swordsmen swinging across a wide spiral staircase the next – the formula for each encounter remains broadly the same. One or more men burst into the room and hit King with a sexist or patronising aside, she responds with a deeply satisfying just-you-try-it moue that never gets old, and then the brawling resumes.

Dominic Cooper in The Princess - 20th Century Studios

Yet repetitiousness never clots into monotony, thanks to the imagination and wit of the combat itself, and the thrilling clarity with which it has been shot. Every flourish and pratfall feels like a meaningful step in a coherent sequence of events, some of which are seriously ambitious, such as a prison brawl in which King dispatches an entire tableful of gaolers in a single take.

Since The Princess gets its central selling point just right, you can’t help but feel it could have afforded a little more mischief on its margins: a touch more archness or the odd Gillliam-esque twinkle in the performances wouldn’t have gone amiss. But the film still clicks on its own, highly specialised terms, and King is terrific fun as the damsel capable of dishing out her own distress.

15 cert, 94 min. On Disney+ from Friday July 1