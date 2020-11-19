Princess and the Purse making sure women not left behind

Princess and the Purse, an organization that started in Moncton and collects gently used purses and fills them with gifts for women in need, has a new chapter in Salisbury.

Jennifer Edgett, coordinator of the Salisbury chapter, said she knew of the organization created by Lorraine Cormier in Moncton, for a while, but felt there was a need to offer the service to rural women in need where they live.

“It’s intimidating to contact people you don’t know and ask for help,” she said.

Many in the rural community wouldn’t know where to go in Moncton to access a program like this or would be intimidated to try, she said, adding she knows plenty don’t have internet access.

Her group is working with Salisbury Helping Hands, an organization used by many who are struggling to make ends meet. Salisbury Helping Hands was able to estimate how many women regularly seek services to establish the goal for this year: they aim to fill at least 30 bags, she said.

Many women are not thinking of themselves at this time, which is part of why the project is meaningful in the first place, she said. “At Christmas there is a lot of focus on the little ones, not the moms.”

The gently used purses and the items inside are being collected by Edgett and her team at Here We Grow Little Learners on Boyd Street, and will be stored in bins for several days before being sanitized, a precaution against COVID-19, she said.

The purses will be filled with items like scarves, chocolates, feminine products, hand lotions and $5 or $10 gift cards. All donations besides the purses should be new items, she said.

Edgett said she has been blown away by the generosity of the community so far and the community connected to the daycare has been a big part of tha. Individuals and businesses have already donated items to go inside and her team will buy from local stores to round out any purchases needed as they stuff the purses. The next collection outside the daycare is Thursday evening, but pick-ups at other times are also possible. Purses will be wrapped up and distributed in mid-December, she said.

Story continues

In Moncton, Lorraine Cormier said her team has already surpassed their goal of 1,000 purses.

"This year the need is even greater, because many women have lost their jobs or been with less work," said Cormier, adding they are stretching into Shediac this year also. Donations can be dropped off at the Old YMCA building on Highfield Street in Moncton, she said.

Cormier said she started the project six years ago, because she was one of those low-income women and a single mom. There are now chapters across the country. "It's bigger than I ever thought it would get," she said.

Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal