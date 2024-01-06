Princess Leonor Is a Vision of Honor in a Military Uniform at the Pascua Militar Ceremony

Princess Leonor of Asturias is embracing her royal duties with her first public outing of 2024 and debut attendance at the Pascua Militar ceremony.

Pascua Militar, which translates to Military Easter, takes place annually on January 6 in the Throne Room of the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain. The tradition dates back to the 18th century, established by King Charles III in celebration of the Franco-Spanish army’s recapture of the Menorcan town Mahon from the British in 1782.

The princess commemorated the start of a new military year looking regal and honorable in a dark gray military uniform adorned with several medals, a yellow-and-red belt, and a blue Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Charles III sash. She suited up further in black dress shoes, white gloves, and a red military beret, wore her brunette hair in a slicked-back braided bun, and kept her makeup minimal.

Princess Leonor stood alongside her parents Queen Letizia, who looked ever-elegant in a long-sleeve, high-neck silk blouse, flowy black skirt, matching fur-trimmed poncho, and pointed-toe heels, and King Felipe VI, who matched his daughter in a dark blue military uniform adorned with medals, a red belt and pink-and-white sash. He, too, wore black dress shoes, white gloves, and a white-and-black military hat.

It appears the princess is taking to her royal engagements swimmingly. Her outing comes on the heels of her 18th birthday in November, when she swore allegiance to the Spanish Constitution before the Spanish parliament, paving the way for her eventual secession as queen. Just a couple months prior, she enrolled at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, where she is to complete three years of military training.

