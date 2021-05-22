Princess Latifa: New photo appears to show missing daughter of Dubai ruler

(Instagram)

A picture that appears to show Princess Latifa, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, alive has been posted on two public Instagram accounts after she had not been seen or heard from in months.

The image is the first time she has been seen in public since secret video messages were shared by the BBC in February.

In those videos, she claimed that she was being held hostage by her father, the ruler of Dubai, and feared for her life.

David Haigh, co-founder of the Free Latifa campaign, said in a statement that he could not confirm the image showed Princess Latifa but added that there had been “positive developments” in efforts to free her.

“We confirm that there have been several potentially significant and positive developments in the campaign,” Mr Haigh said.

“We do not intend to comment further at this stage, a further statement will be issued at the appropriate time.”

Her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, has repeatedly denied claims that Princess Latifa is in danger.

