Princess Kate bends royal 'rule' as she meets young people in east London

Princess Kate meets with frontline staff during a visit to not-for-profit youth intervention charity Streets of Growth (Getty)

The Princess of Wales threw out the royal rule book as she visited a youth intervention charity in east London, Streets of Growth, on Tuesday morning.

While it isn't every day you see members of the King's family stop and pose for selfies, although it's becoming increasingly common, Kate showed her down-to-earth nature as she willingly obliged one fan.

The Princess of Wales poses for a selfie during her visit at Streets of Growth (Getty)

The Princess happily posed with one woman as she was touring the charity space, clearly making her day as the pair beamed at the camera.

Kate, who is the doting mum to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, was meeting young people who are at risk of isolation, exploitation, violence and criminality.

The not-for-profit helps those aged between 15 and 25 and during her visit, Kate learnt about how these young people have been supported by the charity.

Looking smart and sophisticated, the Princess, 41, opted for one of her signature looks - a power suit, this time by Roland Mouret in a nude colourway paired with a crisp white T-shirt.

Princess Kate meets with frontline staff during a visit to not-for-profit youth intervention charity Streets of Growth (Getty)

Her Rapunzel-like tresses were styled in tumbling curls as she wore her usual glowy makeup combination of a golden bronzer, defined brows and peachy-toned blush.

Kate rocked a camel suit during her visit (Getty)

During the engagement, Kate met frontline staff who work at Streets of Growth and who were once young clients of the charity themselves, before turning their lives around.

Kate sits down with a group of mothers and daughters at Streets of Growth (Getty)

She also took part in a podcast, speaking about a cause close to her heart - mental health.

Kate takes part in a mental health podcast during her visit at Streets of Growth (Getty)

Before leaving, the royal also met a representative from Unite Students, who have provided the new space for Streets of Growth at their flagship student accommodation building in east London, meaning the charity can cater for more young people in the area.

Over the past two decades, Streets of Growth has transformed the lives of over 5,000 young people.

Kate was as engaged as ever during the visit (Getty)

It was established in 2001 by CEO Diane Peters, who was inspired by a research visit to Boston to see the work of an organisation called Roca. Princess Kate and her husband Prince William also visited youth charity Roca in December 2022 during an official visit to the US.

Streets of Growth operates in a similar style to Roca, helping young people and their families to break negative behavioural patterns and consequently play a central role in building thriving communities. Part of this also involves nurturing honest relationships with sectors of society like the police, social services, schools and colleges, and housing associations.

