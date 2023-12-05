Princess Kate opens life-changing unit at children's hospital in London - best photos

Kate at opening of new surgery unit (Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales visited Evelina London children's hospital on Tuesday to oficially open a new life-changing surgery unit.

Kate, 41, toured the purpose-built Children's Day Surgery Unit, which has been designed so that patients and their families do not have to stay overnight.

Princess Kate opened a new day surgery unit (Getty Images)

The royal, who has been patron of Evelina London since 2018, got the chance to directly hear from families and staff about the impact the unit is already having.

Princess Kate was all smiles during her visit (Getty Images)

Upon arrival, Kate spoke to 9-year-old Ella and Chloe, ten, who is the unit's first patient. Take a look at their sweet encounter in the video below...

The new facility will transform care for children and young people who need surgery by providing everything they need in one place, delivering a family-focused experience which will enable the organisation to treat up to an additional 2,300 children a year.

Housed in the state of-the-art Children's Day Treatment Centre, the unit has two brand new operating theatres. Families will benefit from a one-day service, with pre-surgery checks, the operation, and recovery all taking place seamlessly in one purposely designed space, on the same day.

Kate looked beautiful in blue (Getty Images)

For the special outing, the mother-of-three turned heads in a tailored teal suit crafted by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen complete with cigarette trousers and a double-breasted blazer.

In keeping with her monochromatic look, Kate layered up with a simple teal knitted top and slipped on a pair of navy court shoes.

Kate at the official opening of the Evelina London Children's Day Surgery Unit at London's Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital (Getty Images)

As for hair and makeup, the royal wore her bouncy chestnut tresses down loose in tumbling waves and highlighted her features with a touch of radiant bronzer and rosy blusher.

For a touch of sparkle, Kate elevated her get-up with a pair of glittering sapphire earrings and a matching pendant. Sublime!

The royal shared a laugh as she opened the new surgery unit (Getty Images)

The royal appeared in high spirits as she cut through a pink ribbon to officially open the new surgery unit. She could be seen beaming from ear to ear and even let loose a joyful laugh while surrounded by a crowd of fascinated onlookers.

The mother-of-three joined Chief Executive Gubby Ayida (Getty Images)

During her visit, Kate will also view some of the space-themed artwork throughout the building, which was chosen and designed in collaboration with staff and patients to match the natural world theme of Evelina London's main children's hospital building.

Kate and Chief Executive Gubby Ayida twinned in teal (Getty Images)

On one of her last public visits to Evelina London in January 2020, she got creative with patients during an arts and crafts workshop.

One little boy captured an amazing candid shot with his polaroid camera of Kate holding up a homemade rag wreath. And during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, the royal paid a private visit to patients.

Princess Kate launched her Shaping Us project at the start of 2023 (Getty Images)

Over the past few years, the Princess of Wales has been working hard to drive home the importance of our early years. And in January 2023, she launched a campaign called 'Shaping Us' which aims to improve our understanding of the importance of early childhood in shaping adulthood and society as a whole.

HELLO! understands that Kate sees the early years and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as her "life's work". The campaign has the support of several famous faces, including the likes of Professor Green, Fearne Cotton, Giovanni Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Leah Williamson.

