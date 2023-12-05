Princess Kate Nails Her 9-to-5 Uniform in a Blue Suit Tailored to Perfection

The Princess of Wales suited up yet again for her latest public engagement.

On Tuesday, Princess Kate cut a stylish figure in a monochromatic outfit while opening the new Children's Day Surgery Unit at Evalina London Children's Hospital, which cares for over 100,000 children and youths every year. The royal has served as the patron of the hospital since 2018.

For the special occasion, Kate relied on a bright sapphire blue suit by Alexander McQueen, which consisted of a fitted single-breasted blazer and high-rise pleated pants with a tapered silhouette. She paired the set with a matching blue scoop-neck blouse, which was neatly tucked into her trousers via a sharp black belt with a gold buckle, and dark blue suede pumps.

The princess accessorized sparingly, simply wearing diamond-encrusted drop earrings and a matching pendant necklace.

Getty Images

Getty Images

During her visit, Kate followed the journey that a prospective young patient would undertake in the surgery unit on the day of their operation. She also met with families, staff, and patients who spoke about their experience with the facility.

Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Lately, Kate has been wearing well-tailored suits to carry out her work duties as a senior member of the royal family.

She wore another bold monochrome look while hosting the Shaping Us National Symposium at London’s Design Museum last month. There, she looked poised in an elegant and colorful Emilia Wickstead set, composed of a bright violet double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. She finished off the ensemble with navy blue suede pumps and sapphire-and-diamond drop earrings.

You Might Also Like