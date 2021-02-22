How Princess Eugenie's Relatable Baby Debut Photo Differed from Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Stephanie Petit
·3 min read

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Princess Eugenie Instagram; DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Eugenie has joined the royal mom club!

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 30, welcomed her first child — a son named August Philip Hawke — with husband Jack Brooksbank on Feb. 9. Over the weekend, Eugenie and Jack introduced their baby boy to the world with their first official family photo, a casual outdoor shot of the proud parents holding their new addition taken by their "wonderful midwife."

The relatable first photos were likely due in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to Eugenie not being a working member of the royal family. Eugenie is a director at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, while Jack works as a brand ambassador for tequila company Casamigos.

Other modern royal parents have introduced their babies to the world with official photo calls. Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed all three of their children — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London. Before heading home with each of their new additions, the proud parents posed outside the hospital in front of photographers and reporters for the first official look at their babies — just like Princess Diana and Prince Charles with both of their sons.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie Shares Sweet Story Behind Son's Name — Which Includes Tribute to Prince Philip!

Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince George

Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate Middleton and Prince William with Princess Charlotte

Karwai Tang/WireImage Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince Louis

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also had an official photo call when they welcomed son Archie in May 2019. However, they waited two days after his birth and introduced their baby boy at Windsor Castle rather than outside the hospital. There were less photographers and reporters at their photo call, but it was still captured by the media.

In addition to photos of the new family of three, Meghan and Prince Harry also shared a photo of Archie meeting his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also featured in the historic shot.

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Archie

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Kate and Prince William as well as Meghan and Prince Harry's children's arrivals were all marked with an official notice posted outside Buckingham Palace in London, while Princess Eugenie and Jack's child was not.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Prince George's birth announcement outside Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie and Jack introduced their baby in a very modern way: by sharing the images on Instagram!

In another break from tradition, Eugenie shared an earlier glimpse at her firstborn. The day of his birth, she posted a black-and-white photo of the baby's hand wrapped around her finger, with Jack's hand gently holding his son's arm.

RELATED: Inside Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Love Story: It Was 'Love at First Sight'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are currently expecting their second child, and they shared the news with a California-inspired photo. They moved to Montecito last July, and Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that the couple will not be returning to their roles as working members of the royal family.

Misan Harriman Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal on Feb. 14

Their pregnancy announcement, which came on Valentine's Day, featured a black-and-white photo taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling and barefoot Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.

