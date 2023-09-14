Princess Eugenie Wore a Striking Teal Dress for Her First Red Carpet Since Becoming a Mother of Two

Mother is mothering.

Getty Images

Right on the heels of New York Fashion Week and a very star-studded VMAs, the celebrities all hopped on flights to London to kick off the next portion of fashion month and a special evening with Vogue. On Thursday, A-listers arrived at Vogue World: London 2023 dressed to the nines, from Kate Winslet and Rita Ora to a pregnant Sienna Miller, who looked flawless in a meringue maternity two-piece. Partygoers were even graced by the presence of some royals: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie walked the red carpet at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The extravaganza marks Eugenie's first high-profile appearance since giving birth to her second child, and she made quite the impression in a stunning Fendi gown.

Eugenie looked equal parts stylish and sophisticated in a teal silk dress with a boxy high neckline and a tapered waist created by layers of fabric. Her dark hair was styled in a deep side part and tucked behind her ears, which were adorned with blingy chandelier earrings. A couple of statement rings and sparkly silver pointy-toed shoes completed her ensemble.

While Eugenie attended without her husband Jack Brooksbank, her sister Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, joined her on the red carpet. Beatrice wore a black-and-yellow floral midi dress by Richard Quinn with a pleated skirt and and a flowing cape. She finished the ensemble with diamond drop earrings and black pointy-toe pumps. Her husband wore a white tuxedo jacket with black trousers.

Getty Images

Related: Prince Harry’s Fallout With His Family Has Reportedly Been “Really Stressful” for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The event, which is put on by Vogue and Anna Wintour, serves as a fundraiser for Britain's performing arts industry, according the Daily Mail. The exclusive guest list included celebs like Gemma Chan, British Vogue's editor Edward Enninful, Maude Apatow, Emilia Clarke, Dove Cameron, and more.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son, Ernest George Ronnie, on May 30. The two already share a 2-year-old son named August, who they welcomed back in February 2021. Her last appearance before giving birth was during King Charles's coronation at the beginning of May.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.