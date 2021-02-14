Princess Eugenie wears £90 tartan dress to leave hospital following birth
It was announced earlier this week that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby boy into the world.
On Friday, the couple were seen departing Portland Hospital in London, where their son had been born, in a Range Rover.
The Queen's granddaughter, 30, could be seen through the car window in the backseat waving, as her firstborn remained out of shot beside her, as her other half drove the young family home.
For the trip – most likely to their new home of Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle – the new royal mother wore a comfy, and rather affordable, tartan frock.
The 'Ellie Nap Dress' is from US brand Hill House, and costs $125 – or approximately £90.
It features ruffle sleeves, a square neckline, elasticated smocking and a tiered midi-skirt, and is also available in a number of other tartan shades as well as floral patterns.
According to Hill House's website, it's "soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night".
What's more, it's pregnancy and breastfeeding-friendly, allowing room for a growing bump, as well as easy nursing access via the stretchy neckline.
So it's unsurprising that the stylish number was the one the princess chose to wear, beneath a chic camel coat, to travel home in with her little one.
On Tuesday, the royal announced the birth in a post on Instagram with a snap of her baby boy’s fingers, intertwined with her own and her husband’s.
She simply captioned it with three blue hearts and two exclamation marks.
The palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital. Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.
“The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”
They added: “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”
Eugenie made a rare video appearance days ahead of the birth to mark the anniversary of the Morecambe Bay cockling disaster.
In a clip shared on Twitter by a royal fan, she discusses the tragic event, which took place on 5 February, 2004, with Julia de Boinville, her friend and co-founder of The Anti Slavery Collective.
Princess Eugenie, co-founder, and her friend Julia de Boinville, co-founder, The Anti Slavery Collective, wanted to take the opportunity to remember the anniversary of the 2004 Morecambe Bay cockling disaster. pic.twitter.com/cjncjpUWai
— Princess Eugenie Source (@SourceEugenie) February 5, 2021
The princess said: “Seventeen years ago, 21 Chinese undocumented immigrant labourers were drowned by an incoming tide after picking cockles off the Lancashire coast.
"While their story is so tragic, it really isn't very unique and it's something that happens in modern slavery and has only worsened in the last years.
“There's an estimated 24.9 million victims of forced labour globally across the world."
De Boinville added: "Please join us in remembering them today."