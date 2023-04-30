Princess Eugenie Shares Rare Photo of Her Son August on Instagram

To celebrate Earth Day, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share some sweet family photographs — including a rare picture of her sister Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna.

The first image in her six-slide carousel on Instagram is a snap of her son, August Brooksbank, looking at penguins with his cousin, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi. "August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo," Eugenie wrote. "It's part of the Zoological Society of London, a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work."

This photo of Sienna comes just a day after eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a picture of the royal baby in the background of a portrait taken by Kate Middleton of Queen Elizabeth and many of her great-grandchildren and grandchildren.

Courtesy Kensington Palace

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo have not yet shared any photos publicly of their daughter. This makes Princess Eugenie's Instagram post all the more notable: She must've gotten the go ahead from her sister.

Elsewhere in Eugenie's Earth day post, she has two photos of her son August at BBC Earth Experience, "dedicated to the BBC's Natural History Unit's footage of our earth. Their vision is to inspire visitors to protect the planet through this immersive experience," and photos of herself volunteering with Blue Marine Foundation.

The last picture Eugenie posted shows her husband Jack with their son and their dog, "Because I love them and they love nature."

You Might Also Like