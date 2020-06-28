Princess Eugenie Says 'Let's Be Proud of Our Scars!' as She Shares Photo of Her Back Scar

Princess Eugenie is proud to show off her scoliosis scar!

On Saturday, the British royal, 30, shared a close-up photo of her back scar from the life-changing spinal surgery she had at 12 years old.

"Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who's gone through something similar to share theirs with me," she captioned the photo. "Let's be proud of our scars! I'd love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share. #internationalscoliosisawarenessday."

In 2018, Eugenie opened up about her scoliosis diagnosis as a child and shared a photo of her X-rays, which show the 8-inch rods doctors inserted into her spine and the 1.5-inch screws at the top of her neck after an 8-hour operation she endured.

“Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time,” she wrote in the caption. “I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal.”

Her scar was also on display at her wedding to husband Jack Brooksbank that same year.

“I had always wanted a low back – part of it was showing my scar and I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future, and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo,” Eugenie told PEOPLE in 2019. “For me, it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with.”

The royal continued, “We started getting a lot of letters from people who were happy that I had stood up and showed my scar, and people with scoliosis, letters from girls that are going through the same thing and I definitely was very touched by everyone’s support.”

Eugenie’s stunning gown, which featured a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt, was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007.

“It was actually the first wedding dress we ever did so it says a lot about how forward-thinking Princess Eugenie is to trust us with this very important task,” Pilotto said at the time.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple has been volunteering. They recently shared photos from their time packing food with the Salvation Army while wearing watching yellow vests.

The COVID-19 outbreak hit Eugenie and Jack's family firsthand, as the royal's father-in-law George Brooksbank was hospitalized with the contagious respiratory virus earlier this month. A friend has since told PEOPLE that his health has stabilized.