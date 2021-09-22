Princess Eugenie Reveals Prince Philip's Sentimental Wedding Gift: 'I'm So Proud of It'

Princess Eugenie, Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie is sharing a fond memory of her beloved grandfather, Prince Philip.

The 31-year-old royal opened up about the late Duke of Edinburgh's artistic skills in the BBC One documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, revealing that he gifted her a painting of a bunch of flowers which he painted himself as a wedding present.

"It was so nice, it's now sitting in my house in London and I'm so proud of it, you know?" she said, according to Hello! magazine.

The Duke was in attendance when Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor in October 2018.

She named her son, who was born in February, August Philip Hawke in honor of her grandfather. August is the ninth great-grandchild of Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. His funeral was held in Windsor eight days after his death.

An upcoming BBC One special was originally produced to celebrate Philip's milestone 100th birthday, which would have been in June. However, it was changed after his death. It now features interviews with his family recorded before and after his passing.

The documentary includes his four children with the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as well as their adult grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry.

Harry said that while he missed his grandfather's "sense of humor," he does "miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there. I also know she will be okay without him."

"The two of them together were just the most adorable couple," the Duke of Sussex continued. "To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service — that is an incredible bond between two people."

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will share more memories of the Duke of Edinburgh, from his love of barbecuing to his 73-year marriage to the Queen, when it airs in the U.K. on Wednesday.