Princess Eugenie pays tribute to Prince Andrew as she marks Father's Day

Andrew and Eugenie at Royal Ascot in 2019. (Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie has shared a photo of her with her father, Prince Andrew, as she marked Father’s Day with a tribute to him.

The post came shortly after a heartfelt message from the princess thanking the NHS staff who saved her father-in-law’s life.

Eugenie, 30, posted a photo of her and her father, Prince Andrew, sitting next to one another on a step and sipping from blue plastic cups.

The tiny royal is dressed in a t-shirt and green shorts, and the cup obscures most of her face.

Her father is casually dressed in a blue polo shirt and chinos, with his trainers just visible in the bottom of the picture.

Eugenie wrote: “Happy Father's Day to my father and father-in-law and to all fathers celebrating today and everyday...”

She also shared a second picture on the post, of her father-in-law George Brooksbank, from another family wedding.

In the picture, he is stood next to his wife, and Jack and Eugenie can just be spotted with their backs almost to the camera.

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in Windsor in October 2018 and the couple appears to have been staying with Eugenie’s parents, Andrew and Sarah, during the lockdown.

The couple has had a difficult time of late as Jack’s father has had two hospital stays as he battled coronavirus.

But he has recovered and returned home about a month ago.

Jack and Eugenie got married in October 2018. (Getty Images)

George Brooksbank with his wife Nicola and Sarah Ferguson at the wedding in 2018. (Getty Images)

Eugenie’s father, Andrew, is at the centre of a transatlantic legal row as prosecutors working on the Jeffrey Epstein case in the US want to question him over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

Andrew, 60, claims he has offered help on multiple occasions, which the US authorities dispute.

Earlier this month it emerged he regretted the interview he did with BBC Newsnight which sought to address his friendship with the billionaire, because he was “unable to appropriately or sufficiently convey his sympathy for the victims of Epstein”.