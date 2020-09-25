Where to buy the £8 baby bear slippers in Princess Eugenie's pregnancy announcement

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement in 2018, and two years later they have confirmed they are expecting a baby together. (Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie of York has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Almost two years after the couple married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in October 2018, the pair have announced they are set to become a family.

Eugenie, 30, shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram account, with a photograph of her and Brooksbank clutching a pair of £8 teddy bear slippers from John Lewis & Partners.

She also posted a photo of her and Brooksbank beaming with joy.

The caption read: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.”

The footwear feature a fluffy teddy bear design and are available in sizes 0 to 3 months, 3 to 6 months, 6 to 12 months and 12-18 months, all of which cost £8.

Princess Eugenie wore a green silk dress in her announcement post, which costs £375 from Me+Em.

The dress boasts a frill collar, as well as ruffle detail on the cuff of the sleeve and down the button front fastening.

The design also features a tiered detail and a dipped hem.

The Royal Family also released a statement to confirm the news and a sweet message was posted on their Instagram account too.

Alongside a photo of Eugenie and Jack on their wedding day, it read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”