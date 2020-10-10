Princess Eugenie praises Selena Gomez for showing transplant scar

Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Princess Eugenie has praised pop star Selena Gomez for proudly showing off her kidney transplant scar.

US singer Gomez, 28, was widely applauded for sharing a picture to Instagram featuring a scar from a 2017 operation.

Gomez admitted she had previously been wary of showing the mark but now feels confident enough to do so.

Following her 2018 wedding, Eugenie was praised for wearing a dress with a low back to reveal her scar from scoliosis surgery as a child.

She posted a screengrab of Gomez’s original post to her Instagram Story and said: “I thought this was super cool of @selenagomez to show she’s confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar.”

The royal added: “Let’s be proud of our uniqueness.”

Eugenie, the Queen’s granddaughter and daughter of the Duke of York, married Jack Brooksbank in October 2018.

Explaining her decision to wear a dress with a low back, she said: “I had always wanted a low back, part of it was showing my scar.

“I believe scars tell a story about your past and your future and it’s a way of getting rid of a taboo.

“For me it’s a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own they are trying to deal with.”