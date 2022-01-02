Princess Eugenie just shared an unseen photo of baby August

Photo credit: Getty Images

As we begin a new year, many of us have spent the last few days reminiscing on the whirlwind that was 2021 – seriously, how fast did that go!? It's no wonder then, that even the Royal Family have been doing the same, with Princess Eugenie taking to social media to share her fondest memories from 2021, including an unseen photo of baby August at his christening.

Sharing a series of photos with her 1.5 million followers, the 31-year-old royal took a look back at 2021. "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021," she wrote in the caption. "A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts ♥️".

Amongst the heartwarming snaps, which included a sweet selfie with her husband Jack Brooksbank and a photo of her late grandfather Prince Philip, was a previously unseen photo from baby August's royal christening. In the pic, Princess Eugenie lovingly looks at her son who is sitting on her lap as they mark his christening. The little tot, who was born in February 2021, can be seen wearing the Honiton lace christening gown.

The special event took place back in November, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, and was attended by a number of royals including Her Majesty the Queen (who had recently been out-of-action due to a health scare and an overnight stay in hospital).

In the comments section, plenty of royal fans shared their appreciation for the photo. "Beautiful pictures. Stay blessed" wrote one fan, with another commenting: "So many emotions for you last year. Treasure every memory."

Other eagle-eyed royal fans noticed how Zara Tindall could be seen in the background cradling her own son, Lucas, who was also born just last year.



Photo credit: Princess Eugenie - Instagram

This year is set to be equally as big for the Royal Family, who will celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next month, marking her 70th year on the throne. The huge milestone will be celebrated with a grand party at Windsor Castle, that'll be broadcast live on ITV, as well as an additional bank holiday in June (yay to that).

Story continues

The Platinum Jubilee is thought to be a "once-in-a-generation show", with the culture secretary calling it a "truly historic moment" and a "celebration to remember" when the extra bank holiday was confirmed.

You Might Also Like