Fans applaud Princess Eugenie and husband Jack for Salvation Army work: ‘Fantastic example of leadership’

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been volunteering with the Salvation Army. (Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie has been helping to pack food parcels as she volunteered with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Eugenie shared pictures on her Instagram page as she and Jack packed boxes with the Salvation Army to help those struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While they both wore high vis jackets, with the Salvation Army logo on the back, and gloves, some noted the lack of masks in the pictures.

In the post, she wrote: “Since 1865 the Salvation Army has been there with open doors to help so many people.

“In the past few years I have witnessed first hand their dedication and hard work, so when they invited Jack and I to their newly-created hub to pack boxes, we jumped at the chance.

“As a group of volunteers we helped pack trolleys of food that are then taken and distributed to the Army’s hugely important and much-needed food banks that feed thousands across the UK.

“Their message is key – their doors are open, always have been and always will be.”

Read more: Princess Eugenie turns 30: Here's some of her best throwback photos

The post was met with praise from many royal fans, who said the pair were “amazing”.

One said: “Your humanity continues to bring a smile to my face. Keep raising the profile of these wonderful organisations.”

Another added: “Food banks hugely needed unfortunately even before Covid-19. Well done, a very worthwhile cause.”

Another said their work was a “fantastic example of leadership”.

The couple did face some criticism for not wearing masks over their nose and mouths during the visit.

Government guidance has been changed in the last few days to recommend wearing face masks when in enclosed public spaces, like supermarkets or on public transport.

Story continues

Read more: Coronavirus: Countess of Wessex pictured making spaghetti bolognese for NHS workers

Eugenie’s aunt Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has been spotted in a mask on some of her voluntary expeditions, including when she prepared food for NHS workers. However, she did not wear one to pack bags for nurses on Tuesday.

Although Eugenie shared the pictures on Wednesday evening, she did not clarify when they were taken.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married in 2018. (WireImage)

Eugenie is the Queen’s sixth grandchild. She and Jack married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in October 2018, just a few months after her cousin Harry married Meghan in the same church.

Although she is not a working royal, she is a patron of several charities including the Elephant Family, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Coronet Theatre and the European School of Osteopathy.

Eugenie is often seen at large royal events, like Trooping the Colour, or Royal Ascot, but works as a director at the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London.

Read more: The Queen and Duchess of Cambridge release touching messages to nurses

She has used her social media account through the pandemic to thank various companies for sending food and treats to frontline NHS staff.

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also been volunteering including packing food parcels for key workers. She launched a YouTube channel called Fergie and Friends which features a daily reading - which Eugenie appeared in two weeks ago.

Eugenie, 30, has celebrated a birthday and her anniversary in lockdown, as she and Jack marked 10 years together at the end of April.