Princess Eugenie introduces her new baby, wearing a £204 classic royal accessory
Leaving The Portland Hospital in London on 12th February, Princess Eugenie was praised for her relaxed take on the royal ‘going home look’.
Historically the photo opportunity has seen new royal mothers greet the waiting press pack, showing a first glimpse of their newborn whilst wearing immaculate, specially-commissioned new outfits, and typically glossy blow-dried hair.
But with her newborn son (who we now know is called August Philip Hawke Brooksbank) and husband Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie skipped the fanfare, and waved only at photographers from the back of her car wearing a loose, smocked ‘nap dress’.
Fast forward a week, and the Brooksbank family have released a more formal portrait of themselves with their son, via Instagram.
Again, the new parents are beaming - Jack Brooksbank wears a casual jumper, while Princess Eugenie wears a loose fitting cream knitted dress and a soft parka jacket.
Eugenie’s choice to add an amber velvet padded ‘Anne Boleyn’ headband is notable - the resurgence of the style has been championed by the Duchess of Cambridge and feels suitably connected to royal fashion history, while also being a modern on-trend piece handy for any new mother who wants to keep her hair held back.
Eugenie’s is the £204 Thada style by Jennifer Behr, but there are dozens of incarnations to buy on the high street, for all budgets.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, when introducing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the world, and also the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when presenting their son Archie, all chose to swaddle their newborn babies in white blankets by G H Hurt & Son.
The Nottingham-based maker has created a shawl for every new royal baby for the last 70 years, since the Queen gave birth to Prince Charles in 1948.
Eugenie and Jack have not yet identified the maker of their new son’s first public ‘outfit’, however the knit does not match any of those currently in stock on the G H Hurt & Son website.
If the Brooksbanks have chosen to go their own way on this accessory, perhaps buying one from the high street, it wouldn’t be a surprise. August may be 12th in line to the throne, but the new parents have already made it clear that they intend for him not to have a royal title, and to lead a normal life.