Prince of Wales visits his father Prince Philip in hospital
The Prince of Wales has visited his father the Duke of Edinburgh in hospital.
Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell and walked unaided into the medical centre.
Prince Charles arrived at the hospital at about 3.20pm on Saturday in a grey Tesla car, and exited the vehicle wearing a face mask, before leaving about 30 minutes later. It is understood the prince travelled from his home in Highgrove, Gloucestershire, to the hospital in central London, a journey of about 100 miles.
He is the first member of the royal family to visit Philip during the duke’s four-night stay in hospital. It is thought Charles had not seen his father since before Christmas because of the nationwide coronavirus restrictions, with the duke staying at Windsor Castle.
The visit comes the day after Charles’ son, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, were stripped of their prestigious patronages as the couple confirmed Megxit was permanent.
Earlier in the day, it was announced Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have named their baby son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.
The newest addition to the royal family, who was born at the private Portland hospital in central London at 8.55am on 9 February, is the Queen and Prince Philip’s ninth great-grandchild.
It is understood the couple chose the name August after Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert, who had Augustus as a middle name. Hawke is a Brooksbank family name.
Eugenie posted on Instagram: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”
She added that the images were taken by “our wonderful midwife” and she thanked “the wonderful essential workers” who discharged her child.
The new arrival was born 11th in line to the throne but will move to 12th place upon the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s second child.
A tweet from the official royal family account said: “The couple have been touched by the well wishes they have received on the birth of their first child, and are delighted to share this first photo as a family.”